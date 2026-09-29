The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources confirmed that Chief Director Marcus Haligah now represents Minister Buah on the GoldBod Board

The arrangement dates back to January 2026, when the Minister was managing responsibilities across two ministries simultaneously

The Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday dismissing reports that the Minister had resigned from the Ghana Gold Board

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Ghana's Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has moved to clarify the circumstances surrounding its minister's reduced involvement with the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), pushing back firmly against claims that Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah quit the institution.

Ministry confirms Marcus Haligah represents Minister Buah on GoldBod, rejecting resignation claims and tracing the January 2026 move to a heavy workload. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 29, the Ministry confirmed that Marcus Haligah, the Chief Director of the Ministry, had been appointed to represent Minister Buah on the GoldBod Board.

The arrangement, the Ministry stressed, was put in place as far back as January 2026.

Why the Minister stepped back

The Ministry attributed the decision to the sheer weight of the Minister's responsibilities at the time.

Armah-Kofi Buah was simultaneously overseeing two ministries, a situation that made regular attendance at GoldBod Board meetings and engagements practically unworkable.

Nominating a senior ministry official to fill his seat was described as a straightforward administrative measure rather than any signal of discord.

The Ministry also pointed out that GoldBod's governance framework accommodates such arrangements, allowing members to designate representatives to serve on the Board in their stead where circumstances require it.

Ministry rejects resignation reports

Social media reports had suggested the Minister resigned his position on the GoldBod Board, with some linking the move to tensions between Buah and the institution. The Ministry rejected those accounts outright.

"The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has taken note of reports and social media publications suggesting that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP, has resigned from the Board of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod). The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the reports are false and do not reflect the facts," the statement read.

The Ministry clarified that the Minister personally served on the GoldBod Board at the outset before later nominating Haligah to step in on his behalf, a transition driven entirely by scheduling pressures rather than any policy disagreement or falling out with the Board.

BoG Governor steps back from GoldBod board

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Asiama has announced that he "resigned" from the Board of Directors of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) roughly five months ago and has not attended any of its meetings since.

In a Facebook post on September 27, 2026, Dr Asiama clarified to journalists following concerns raised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) about whether his simultaneous roles at the central bank and GoldBod constituted a conflict of interest.

The issue was brought to public attention on September 1, 2026, by former Finance Minister and NPP Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, during an NPP press briefing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh