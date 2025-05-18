Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku turned heads with her look at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku hosted the 25th TGMA after TV3 hosted the biggest music awards for six consecutive times

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku's outfit selection on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has carved a significant niche for herself in the entertainment industry, steadily working toward becoming one of the top female television personalities in Ghana.

Known for her charisma and professionalism, Naa Ashorkor has combined her talents in broadcasting with her burgeoning film career, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.

Naa Ashorkor steps into Berla Mundi’s shoes as new TGMA host. Photo credits: @naaashorkor and @berlamundi.

Source: Instagram

At the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, held on May 10, 2025, Naa Ashorkor made a bold appearance as the host of the esteemed event, captivating both live attendees and viewers at home with her magnetic presence.

The TV3 presenter, celebrated as a screen goddess, demonstrated a unique fashion sense that harmoniously blends elegance, cultural pride, and modern sophistication, capturing the hearts of both local and international audiences alike.

Naa Ashorkor rocks a stylish red gown

On the red carpet, Naa Ashorkor made an unforgettable impression in a stylish strapless beaded gown that accentuated her curves beautifully.

The gown, designed by her longtime fashion designer Pistis, featured intricate beadwork that sparkled under the event’s dazzling lights.

Naa Ashorkor completed her look with flawless skin-tone makeup, enhancing her natural beauty, and styled her hair in a chic, natural-colored braid, exuding confidence and grace.

Sharing her experience on social media, she expressed her gratitude, stating:

"We had the pleasure of dressing the vibrant @naa_ashorkor_ for her hosting duties at the #TGMA Pistis has worked with Naa for many years and the journey is always one we enjoy.

She puts her full trust in the brand every single time, and we’re truly grateful for the bond ❤️."

The Instagram video is below:

Naa Ashorkor models in a stylish outfit

In another standout moment, Naa Ashorkor showcased her fashion prowess in a sophisticated two-piece ensemble perfect for a red carpet event.

The outfit featured a ruched-sleeved, three-quarter-length brocade crop top paired with elegant black pants, designed to offer a tasteful yet stylish silhouette.

With delicate frills adorning the bust area, she maintained an air of modesty while still making a bold statement at Ghana's biggest music awards show.

Overall, Naa Ashorkor’s ability to capture the essence of the event with her wardrobe choices and hosting skills has solidified her status as a prominent figure in Ghana’s entertainment landscape, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended the TGMA.

Check out the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh