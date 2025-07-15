TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor Doku Mensah has posted a video of herself skating in a trending video

The super mom fell on her back during her first training session, which raised alarm on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor's trending video, requesting to assist her with free training sessions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality Naa Ashorkor Doku Mensah has embarked on an exciting new adventure, carving out time from her bustling career in media, stage drama rehearsals, and her role as a devoted mother.

Recently, she introduced her followers to a vibrant skating centre nestled in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, as a way to de-stress and revel in some exhilarating fun.

TV3 Presenter Naa Ashorkor falls during her first skating session. Photo credit: @naa_ashorkor.

Source: Instagram

Naa Ashorkor goes skating in Accra

On her inaugural day at the skating rink, the charming TV3 presenter flaunted her sporty side, donning a chic white round-neck top with three-quarter sleeves, paired with denim shorts that beautifully accentuated her toned legs.

Her initial attempts at skating were met with enthusiastic cheers from her fans—until, unfortunately, she experienced a disheartening fall, hitting her back against the floor in a candid moment captured on Instagram.

Undeterred, the resilient fitness enthusiast quickly rose to her feet, continuing her skating journey under the watchful eye of her coach, gracefully persisting in her endeavour.

The Instagram video is below:

Naa Ashorkor flaunts her son

In another heartwarming update, Naa Ashorkor recently shared a touching video from a family getaway, offering her followers a glimpse of her charming son for the very first time.

This beautiful moment unfolded at the picturesque Peduase Valley Resort, serving as a gentle reminder for her thousands of fans to carve out precious moments with their children, even amidst the chaos of daily life.

The Instagram video is below:

Naa Ashorkor enjoys breakfast with her son

Radiating elegance and warmth, Naa Ashorkor donned a stylish pink ruffled ankle-length dress that flowed gracefully around her as she enjoyed a delightful outdoor breakfast.

This look harmonised perfectly with her signature colored natural locs, styled to enhance her vibrant personality.

Her understated yet refined makeup accentuated her radiant features, rendering her the epitome of grace.

In the viral video, her dapper son, dressed in a coordinated long-sleeve top and matching trousers, beamed with joy, revelling in the quality time spent with his mother, showcasing their nurturing bond.

The Instagram video is below:

Naa Ashorkor rocks an African print outfit

Naa Ashorkor captivated her audience once again, looking ethereal in a striking African print ensemble during a recent photoshoot.

The morning show host showcased her signature dread locs, elegantly curled to match her charismatic personality.

Her flawless makeup, coupled with glossy lipstick, highlighted her natural beauty, solidifying her standing as a style icon among her peers.

The Instagram posts are below:

Naa Ashorkor hosts TGMA 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku attracting attention with her appearance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku wore beautiful ensembles designed by Pistis GH to host the 2025 TGMA.

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku have commented on Naa Ashorkor's beautiful hairstyle that matched with her look.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh