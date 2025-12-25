Tobinco Chairman Samuel Amo Tobbin has publicly praised his daughter, expressing pride in her discipline and life choices

His comment, which included a strong message about responsibility and focus, quickly caught public attention

The statement sparked conversations online, with many people sharing mixed reactions to his words

Elder Nana Amo Tobbin has publicly commended his pretty daughter for being a hardworking and creative member of his family and company.

Abigail Tobbin became a major talking point after her father, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin, openly praised her during the end-of-year thanksgiving service of Tobinco Group of Companies held on December 24, 2025.

Tobinco chairman praises his daughter

The Tobinco Executive Chairman has praised his daughter Abigail, a fourth-year medical student, for her strong interest in the family business, describing her as focused, disciplined, and intentional about her future.

He further stirred reactions when he praised her for remaining responsible and not allowing any man to impregnate her.

This statement drew applause, murmurs, and intense discussion among attendees and later on social media.

Elder Amo Tobbin’s remarks were seen by many as a reflection of his emphasis on discipline, values, and legacy, especially as he positions the next generation to take active roles within the Tobinco empire.

Who is Abigail Tobbin?

Abigail Tobbin is one of the daughters of the Tobinco Group chairman and an alumna of Wesley Girls’ Senior High School, where she completed her studies in 2018.

She has previously spoken about the impact the school had on shaping her character and outlook on life.

She recently represented her family at the handover of a fully furnished two-storey teachers’ accommodation block built by the Tobbin family for Wesley Girls’ SHS.

The facility, known as Tobbin Villa, was constructed in honour of Abigail and her sibling, as a gesture of gratitude to the school. Abigail personally presented the keys to the school authorities on behalf of her family.

Reactions to Tobinco Chairman comments about daughter

Following her father’s comments at the Thanksgiving service, social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions.

While some praised Elder Amo Tobbin for celebrating discipline and responsibility, others debated the appropriateness of publicly referencing such personal matters.

Tobinco chairman shares business tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the CEO of Tobinco Group, Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, who shared some business advice that has benefited him as an entrepreneur.

To help others learn, the well-known businessman discussed some of his struggles and how he overcame them.

Viewers of the video on social media praised the man for sharing his experiences with other entrepreneurs.

