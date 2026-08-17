Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Dr Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin, dedicated a brand-new ultramodern building to the Church of Pentecost in Accra Newtown

The facility features a sanctuary with stage lighting, a children's classroom, a kitchen, pastoral offices, and washrooms

A video tour of the new Margaret Tobbin Temple shared online on Sunday, August 16, 2026, attracted widespread praise from Ghanaians

Accra Newtown received a significant gift on Sunday, August 16, 2026, when Dr Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin, Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, dedicated a state-of-the-art church complex to the local assembly of the Church of Pentecost.

Tobinco Group boss Dr Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin builds an ultramodern church for the Accra Newtown Pentecost Assembly. Photo source: Kobby Kyei News, Zionfelixdotcom

Source: Facebook

The facility, named the Margaret Tobbin Temple after the business mogul's late mother, was officially handed over to the congregation in a gesture that has drawn admiration across Ghana.

Inside Samuel Tobbinco's ultramodern church complex

A walkthrough video shared online by popular Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei News offered viewers an extensive look at the new building, both inside and out.

The footage showed a well-appointed sanctuary fitted with professional stage lighting and comfortable seating, alongside a dedicated learning space designed for children's programmes.

Beyond the main auditorium, the complex built by Samuel Tobbin includes an auditorium for youth activities, offices to accommodate pastoral staff, a fully equipped kitchen, a lounge area, a library, and washrooms throughout.

The building's exterior carries signage reading "MARGARET TOBBIN TEMPLE", "THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST", and "WELCOME", alongside a displayed 2026 theme graphic, presenting a polished and celebratory image to the Accra Newtown community.

The Facebook video of the new Margaret Tobbin Temple for the Pentecost church is below:

Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin's philanthropic activities

In the past, Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, who has publicly spoken about his Christian faith, has earned massive plaudits for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to helping the needy.

As a Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost, he has often leveraged his platform to make a positive impact on the lives of many people living in the various communities in Ghana.

The Executive Chairman of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited has also made several commitments to charitable causes.

Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin has regularly made annual donations, where he has spent over GH¢200,000 to support the less privileged in the Church of Pentecost and the community.

In 2024, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals made a hefty donation to the Ghana Prison Service as part of his 60th birthday celebration.

He also donated 6,000,000 CFA-Francs to support his church's 'Togo for Christ' crusade at the CIAP-Yokoe auditorium in Adidogome, Togo.

Ghanaians react to Samuel Tobin's gift

The donation quickly sparked conversation online, with many Ghanaians applauding Dr Tobbin's generosity towards the body of Christ.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Richard Adomako wrote:

"God, richly bless you, Great Man. Indeed, you're a blessing to the Body of Christ and our generation."

Gifty Debrah noted the facility's broader commercial potential, saying:

"It's even a good income-generating revenue for the church. People can hire the property for events and other church activities. God bless him and his entire generation 👏👏👏."

Not all reactions were without reservation. Osagyefo Kvfi Dübai raised a pointed concern, writing:

"Such donations should go beyond the church to the members (some members are really suffering)."

Tobinco Group boss praises his daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Elder Nana Amo Tobbin's heartfelt praise for his daughter, Abigail Tobbin, during the Tobinco Group's end-of-year thanksgiving service.

The reactions to his comments regarding discipline and responsibility sparked intense discussions on social media, showcasing the delicate balance between family pride and personal matters in the public eye.

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Source: YEN.com.gh