KNUST Faculty of Law claimed the prestigious John Mensah Sarbah Award for the 11th time since 2011 at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony

The award, given to the best professional law student in Ghana, went to KNUST alumna Ms Akosua Achiaa Sarpong

Ms Sarpong also took home the Best Student in Civil Procedure award, making it a double win for the KNUST Faculty of Law

The KNUST Faculty of Law has added another milestone to its remarkable record, with alumna Ms Akosua Achiaa Sarpong winning the prestigious John Mensah Sarbah Award at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony on Friday, 9 October 2026.

KNUST Faculty of Law makes history after alumna Akosua Achiaa Sarpong wins the John Mensah Sarbah award at the 63rd Call to the Bar. Photo source: FACULTY OF LAW - KNUST

Source: Facebook

The Call to the Bar ceremony is one of Ghana's most significant events in the legal calendar, marking the formal admission of new lawyers to the Ghana Bar.

This 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony was held at the ICGC Christ Temple in Accra, with 1,568 law graduates set to be formally enrolled in the Ghanaian General Legal Council.

This year's 63rd edition saw a fresh cohort of legal practitioners inducted into the profession across the country.

The John Mensah Sarbah Award is presented annually to the most outstanding professional law student in Ghana, making Sarpong's recognition one of the highest distinctions a law graduate in the country can receive.

Among the numerous new lawyers are cabinet ministers Sam George and Armah-Kofi Buah, media personalities Naa Ashorkor Duodu and Umaru Sanda, Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor and many others.

KNUST Law's historic winning streak

The victory marks the 11th time since 2011 that the KNUST Faculty of Law has produced the award's recipient, and the fourth consecutive year it has claimed the honour since 2023.

In 2025, Latifa Teiya Fuseini Esq., the school's alumna and daughter of former Sagnarigu Constituency MP Alhaji Alhassan Bashir Alhassan (A.B.A) Fuseini, won the prestigious award and was adjudged the overall Best Ghana School of Law graduate.

The Faculty announced the achievement via its official Facebook page, describing it as "history once again" for the institution.

Beyond the flagship prize, Sarpong also walked away with the Best Student in Civil Procedure award, cementing her status as one of the most accomplished graduates of her cohort at the professional level.

Another alumna, Eunice Agyei received the Best Student in Advocacy and Legal Ethics award, while Anita Enyonam Dei won the Best Student in Conveyancing and Drafting award.

Who Is Akosua Achiaa Sarpong?

Ms Akosua Achiaa Sarpong completed her legal education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology before sitting the professional bar examinations.

Her double-award performance at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony signals an exceptional command of both legal theory and practical procedure.

The KNUST Faculty of Law congratulated Sarpong for her "outstanding academic success at the professional level" and expressed pride in her achievement as a representative of the institution.

The Facebook post detailing KNUST Faculty of Law's historic milestone is below:

Naa Ashorkor called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Naa Ashorkor’s Call to the Bar on October 9, 2026, after a 14-year journey to becoming a lawyer.

The actress and media personality credited God’s grace, a strong support system and determination for helping her reach the milestone, as photos from the ceremony drew congratulations online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh