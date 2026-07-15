Jackie Appiah shared rare photos of her mother online to mark the woman's 80th birthday

The post surprised many fans, as the Ghanaian actress is known for keeping her family life strictly private

Celebrity friends including Juliet Ibrahim and Gloria Osarfo joined fans in celebrating Jackie Appiah's mother

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Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah gave her fans an unexpected treat on July 14, 2026, when she took to Instagram to celebrate her mother's 80th birthday with a heartfelt tribute and rare photos of the woman who raised her.

Jackie Appiah surprises fans with rare photos of her mother on her 80th birthday, drawing heartfelt tributes. Image credit: jackieappiah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post caught many followers off guard. Appiah has long been regarded as one of Ghana's most private public figures, rarely offering glimpses into her personal life and rarely sharing images of her family.

Seeing the woman who shaped one of the continent's most beloved actresses was, for many, a moment they had waited years for.

Jackie Appiah's rare family tribute

The birthday message drew an outpouring of warmth not just from her large fanbase but also from some of Ghana's most recognisable faces in entertainment.

Fellow actress Gloria Osarfo was among those who responded, writing:

"Sweet Mama at 80🌹🤍🌹 God's continuous blessings to her🙌🏾🎊🎉🎊🙌🏾."

Actress and media personality Juliet Ibrahim also joined the celebration, commenting:

"Happy birthday, Mommy. God bless you ❤️ ❤️❤️."

Other celebrity well-wishers included Selassie Ibrahim, who wrote:

"Happy birthday Mama❤️❤️."

iamemeffa, who added:

"Beautiful Mama ♥️♥️♥️. Happy Birthday 🎁🎉 😍."

Photographer and creative gregokyere kept it simple but sincere:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

The Instagram post below has the post Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shared of her beautiful mother.

Beyond the celebrity comments, ordinary fans filled the post's comment section with birthday wishes, many expressing just how much it meant to finally see the face behind a woman who had raised someone they had watched on screen for years.

Jackie Appiah has built a career spanning two decades across Ghanaian and Nollywood cinema, earning a reputation not only for her talent but for the quiet dignity with which she protects her personal world.

The decision to honour her mother so publicly on such a milestone birthday made the gesture all the more meaningful to those who follow her closely.

Jackie Appiah and her son, Damien Agyemang, posing in pyjamas for the 2024 Christmas photos. Photo source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's son flaunts soft life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Jackie Appiah's son had shared a glimpse of his luxurious lifestyle.

In a recent post, Damien showcased his fashion sense with a Maserati Ghibli and sipping on champagne.

The pictures excited many of his social media followers, who spoke about his expensive tastes in life.

Source: YEN.com.gh