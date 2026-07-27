Jackie Appiah's mother marked her 80th birthday with a joyful family celebration that was captured on video

Plus1TV shared a TikTok clip on July 26, 2026, showing the Ghanaian actress dancing tenderly with her mother

Fans flooded the comments, marvelling at the elderly woman's striking looks and full head of dark hair at 80

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Jackie Appiah's mother has set social media ablaze after footage from her 80th birthday celebration gave fans an up-close look at where the Ghanaian actress gets her famous good looks.

Jackie Appiah's mother, Janet Owusu, slays at her 80th birthday celebration. Image credit: Plus1TV.

Source: TikTok

Jackie gave fans an unexpected treat on July 14, 2026, when she took to Instagram to celebrate her mother's 80th birthday with a heartfelt tribute and rare photos of the woman who raised her.

The post caught many followers off guard, as Appiah has long been regarded as one of Ghana's most private public figures, rarely offering glimpses into her personal life or sharing images of her family.

Celebrity friends, including Juliet Ibrahim and Gloria Osarfo, joined fans in celebrating the milestone, with many describing it as a moment they had waited years for.

Jackie Appiah celebrates mother's 80th birthday

In the clip, Jackie Appiah, dressed in an elegant off-white outfit, is seen holding her mother's hand as the two sway gently together, surrounded by family.

The birthday woman herself was the picture of grace, draped in a vibrant striped kente cloth and moving lightly to the rhythm with a radiant smile.

The warmth between mother and daughter was impossible to miss.

What caught most viewers off guard, however, was just how remarkable the 80-year-old looked.

Her full head of hair, youthful energy and glowing appearance left fans speechless in the comments.

The TikTok video of Jackie Appiah celebrating her mother's 80th birthday is shown below.

Fans react to Jackie Appiah's mother's 80th birthday video

Reaction to the video was overwhelmingly warm, with many fans praising her mother's youthful appearance.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Yeager wrote:

"80 years and look at all the hair she has with no grey hair"

adjoabrakoa commented:

"Abrewa with the steeze"

Yaab0 Comedyvibes said:

"May we hold our mother's hand like this in Jesus Christ name"

Akosua Tipa💕🎉 wrote:

"80 and still looks good🥰🥰tapping this blessing for my mum!!"

Kleva_Jewel 💎 🇬🇭 commented:

"Somebody tell my mum this will be us one day 🤩🤩 in Jesus name"

Royal 🌸🥀 added:

"Now I know where Jackie got her beauty from😅 Generational beauty na what?..."

Ashley's couture wrote:

"beautiful 80 years old and still looking gorgeous l tap into this blessing for my mummy."

Yeager also said:

"You seriously got your beauty from your mother"

Rare photos of Berla Mundi's mother emerge online

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that TV3 presenter Berla Mundi shared rare photographs of her mother to celebrate her birthday on June 14, 2026.

The media personality, known for keeping her family life strictly private, went public with the images, sparking a massive online reaction.

Fans noted a striking resemblance between mother and daughter, with many surprised at how closely they looked alike.

Source: YEN.com.gh