Star actress Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Peter Agyemang, has recently turned heads as he stepped out in style.

Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, looks dapper as they attend his Champagne Moments Party on January 10, 2026.

Damien organised the Champagne Moments party at the Volta Place at the Airport Residential Area in Accra on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Arriving at the event, the actress' only son rode in one of his mother's luxury cars, a Maserati Ghibli.

In a video on Instagram, Damien Agyemang was spotted getting out of the car and making a call. He moved from the parking space while still on the call.

Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang 'slays' party

As usual, the 20-year-old's fashion sense was on point, appearing in a casual but coordinated outfit.

He wore a beige-coloured short-sleeved Burberry polo shirt over a cream-coloured pair of loose-fitting trousers made from linen.

Actress Jackie Appiah shares a close bond with her son, Damien Agyemang.

For his footwear, Damien chose bright red sneakers, while also having a dark-coloured Gucci pouch under his right armpit.

The actress' son completed his look with accessories, including two earrings and a bracelet, and a red watch matching his shoes.

After entering the venue, he was seen talking to some people.

Jackie Appiah, Hajia4Reall, others at Damien's party

Damien Agyeman's Champagne Moment also saw his mother and other stars like Hajia4Reall and Sandra Ankobiah gracing the party.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah arrived in a black and white combination, wearing an oversized white button-down shirt or shirt dress with rolled-up sleeves, which had a black top underneath.

She matched her top with white palazzo pants and black Hermes slippers.

Hajia4Reall

Sandra Ankobiah

Jackie Appiah's son flaunts soft life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Jackie Appiah's son had shared a glimpse of his luxurious lifestyle.

In a recent post, Damien showcased his fashion sense with a Maserati Ghibli and sipping on champagne.

The pictures excited many of his social media followers, who spoke about his expensive tastes in life.

