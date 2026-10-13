Ramadanah, Daughter of Late Junka Town Actor Yogot, Dies Over 2 Years After Her Father's Demise
- Ramadanah, the daughter of the late Junka Town movie actor Yogot, has reportedly passed away
- The news was announced on Facebook by fellow Junka Town actor Bron Norway GH on Monday, October 12, 2026
- Ramadanah's death comes more than two years after her father Yogot's own sudden passing
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Ghana's entertainment community is in mourning once again after news emerged that Ramadanah, the daughter of the late Junka Town movie actor Yogot, has passed away.
Fellow Junka Town movie actor Baron Norway GH aka Kwame Baalee broke the news on Facebook on Monday, October 12, 2026, writing:
"Daughter of the late YOGOT of Junkatown movies fame has also joined the ancestors. Rest in peace, RAMADANAH."
The exact circumstances behind Yogot's daughter's death remain unknown, and Baron Norway did not specify them in his recent post.
The post sent shockwaves through social media, with many fans and industry figures expressing disbelief at the tragic development.
Yogot's family struck by loss again
The late actor Yogot, real name Osuman Idrees, a recognisable face in the beloved Ghanaian film series Junka Town, died suddenly in June 2024, leaving behind Ramadanah, whom he reportedly shared with his co-star, Debbie Jackson and other children.
Ramadanah's death means the family has now lost both father and daughter within a short span of time, a reality that has left many who knew them struggling to find words.
One of those hit hardest by the news was a teacher who identified Ramadanah as a former pupil. Douglas Spotless Paapa Yesu wrote:
"She is one of my students at Bethany Methodist Basic School, Essikadu. I was really sad when I heard the story of her demise this morning. Till now, I am still in shock. How can such a beautiful young soul just vanish from earth all of a sudden?"
"Awwwww, may your gentle soul rest in peace, Ramadanah. I took this pic just last term in old school dressing. Awwwww awww awww."
The Facebook post of Baron Norway announcing the untimely demise of the late Yogot's daughter is below:
Reactions to Yogot's daughter Ramadanah's death
The announcement drew an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians across social media.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Mary Ama wrote:
"What? What happened to her? Ohh, God, have mercy on us."
Alice Sekyi commented:
"Aw, so sad, small girl like this, what happened to her😭😭😭💔?"
Donash Tanou Mensah said:
"Aww, sorry, princess. May you sleep well."
Junka Town actress Tracy resurfaces in Ghana
We also highlighted facts about Junka Town actress Tracy’s return to Takoradi, more than a year after relocating abroad.
A candid TikTok video of the beloved actress sparked a wave of nostalgia, with fans reacting to how much she has changed and remembering her memorable performances.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh