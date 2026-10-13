Ramadanah, the daughter of the late Junka Town movie actor Yogot, has reportedly passed away

The news was announced on Facebook by fellow Junka Town actor Bron Norway GH on Monday, October 12, 2026

Ramadanah's death comes more than two years after her father Yogot's own sudden passing

Ghana's entertainment community is in mourning once again after news emerged that Ramadanah, the daughter of the late Junka Town movie actor Yogot, has passed away.

Ramadanah, the daughter of the late Junka Town actor Yogot, dies over two years after her father's demise. Photo source: Yoghurt Junka Town GH, Baron Norway GH

Source: Facebook

Fellow Junka Town movie actor Baron Norway GH aka Kwame Baalee broke the news on Facebook on Monday, October 12, 2026, writing:

"Daughter of the late YOGOT of Junkatown movies fame has also joined the ancestors. Rest in peace, RAMADANAH."

The exact circumstances behind Yogot's daughter's death remain unknown, and Baron Norway did not specify them in his recent post.

The post sent shockwaves through social media, with many fans and industry figures expressing disbelief at the tragic development.

Yogot's family struck by loss again

The late actor Yogot, real name Osuman Idrees, a recognisable face in the beloved Ghanaian film series Junka Town, died suddenly in June 2024, leaving behind Ramadanah, whom he reportedly shared with his co-star, Debbie Jackson and other children.

Ramadanah's death means the family has now lost both father and daughter within a short span of time, a reality that has left many who knew them struggling to find words.

One of those hit hardest by the news was a teacher who identified Ramadanah as a former pupil. Douglas Spotless Paapa Yesu wrote:

"She is one of my students at Bethany Methodist Basic School, Essikadu. I was really sad when I heard the story of her demise this morning. Till now, I am still in shock. How can such a beautiful young soul just vanish from earth all of a sudden?"

"Awwwww, may your gentle soul rest in peace, Ramadanah. I took this pic just last term in old school dressing. Awwwww awww awww."

The Facebook post of Baron Norway announcing the untimely demise of the late Yogot's daughter is below:

Reactions to Yogot's daughter Ramadanah's death

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Mary Ama wrote:

"What? What happened to her? Ohh, God, have mercy on us."

Alice Sekyi commented:

"Aw, so sad, small girl like this, what happened to her😭😭😭💔?"

Donash Tanou Mensah said:

"Aww, sorry, princess. May you sleep well."

Junka Town actress Tracy resurfaces in Ghana

We also highlighted facts about Junka Town actress Tracy’s return to Takoradi, more than a year after relocating abroad.

A candid TikTok video of the beloved actress sparked a wave of nostalgia, with fans reacting to how much she has changed and remembering her memorable performances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh