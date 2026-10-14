Florence Obinim's lawyer spoke on Peace FM about her reasons for seeking a divorce from Bishop Daniel Obinim after more than two decades of marriage

The lawyer cited claims of extramarital affairs involving Bishop Obinim, saying other women had begun mocking Florence over the situation

Florence Obinim's family had already returned the traditional 'Tiri Nsa' token to signal her intent to end the marriage, with Obinim's family accepting it

Florence Obinim's lawyer has stepped forward to publicly address why the gospel musician is seeking a divorce from her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, after more than 20 years of marriage.

Florence Obinim’s lawyer speaks on her divorce. Details below. Photo source: Florence Obinim/Daniel Obinim.

Source: Facebook

The legal representative, speaking in an interview on Peace FM, disclosed that the central issue driving Florence's decision is a string of allegations surrounding Bishop Obinim and other women.

According to the lawyer, Florence had endured the situation for some time, but things reached a breaking point when some of the women involved began openly ridiculing her. The humiliation, he said, made the situation unbearable.

The lawyer also pointed to another source of Florence's frustration: Bishop Obinim's habit of airing their private marital issues during church services, exposing private matters to his congregation.

A clip of the interview was shared on TikTok by Seven Ghana TV.

Florence Obinim's marriage and the 'Tiri Nsa'

News of the impending split first emerged when blogger Ola Michaels shared a report in a Facebook video on September 1, 2026, disclosing that Florence's family had returned the "Tiri Nsa," a traditional token that formally signals a wife's intention to end a marriage.

Bishop Obinim's family reportedly accepted the token. The couple share three children, and Florence has been a consistent presence in her husband's ministry as a gospel musician throughout their union.

Ghanaians react to Florence Obinim's divorce reasons

The interview triggered a wave of responses online, with opinions sharply divided between those who sympathised with Florence and those questioning her timing.

AfuaFreda said:

"Her reasons are valid. He always brings their marital issues to the church and the public."

Cinderella wrote:

"That is very true. Obinim said it himself on the media. She stood by you and people were insulting her."

Zionlady commented:

"Even the church members are laughing and insulting her."

Vogue by Serwaa was less sympathetic, asking:

"Isn't she the same person who granted interviews to defend his bad character? So what is she talking about now?"

vikibaehappiest added:

"But she was entertaining it. Why is she running now?"

itz_lizzy raised a different concern altogether:

"So must you come on radio to discuss your client's marital issues as a lawyer?"

Bishop Obinim reads Florence’s divorce demands

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim read out what he described as Florence’s divorce demands during a church service.

On October 13, 2026, the preacher went through the alleged demands point by point during a service in Tema.

According to him, Florence was demanding GH¢20 million, the couple’s residence in Barcelona, Spain, and the International God’s Way church building in Tema, among other properties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh