Bishop Daniel Obinim publicly revealed the list of properties his estranged wife, Florence, is demanding during their ongoing divorce at a Tema church service

The demands allegedly include apartments, a guesthouse, and a sum totalling 20 billion 2 million Ghana cedis, according to Obinim's on-stage reading

OB TV footage of the moment has gone viral on TikTok, with viewers questioning why the couple's legal dispute is being aired during a church service

Bishop Daniel Obinim has turned his Tema church service into an unlikely courtroom, reading out loud the full list of properties his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, is allegedly seeking as part of their divorce proceedings.

Bishop Obinim reads out Florence Obinim’s divorce property demands at church service. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Lioness TV-Florence Obinim

Source: Facebook

Footage from the October 13, 2026, service, broadcasted on OB TV and later shared by TikTok account @babyannn22, showed Obinim at a podium under dramatic stage lighting, document in hand, walking his congregation through what he claims are Florence's demands point by point.

What Florence Obinim is reportedly demanding

Reading from what appeared to be a court document, Obinim told the church that his estranged wife was seeking GHS 20 million and his property at House Number 99 Nii Kwei Mensah Street and his apartment complex, his Abroso guesthouse, which was recently engulfed by fire, and their residence in Barcelona, Spain.

The alleged document also claimed that Florence was reportedly requesting 10,000 cedis on a monthly basis for medical expenses should she fall ill, and further financial support tied to hospitalisation costs.

Bishop Obinim also claimed that his estranged wife was demanding the International God's Way church building in Tema as part of the divorce settlement and other reliefs the court might grant her at the end of proceedings.

Addressing his congregation, he repeatedly challenged the claims, questioning how Florence could justify the demands and at one point asking why she would need separate apartment arrangements.

The TikTok videos of Bishop Obinim reading Florence's alleged divorce demands are below:

Reactions to Florence Obinim's alleged divorce demands

The service drew visible reactions from those in attendance, and the clip quickly spread across social media following the broadcast.

Many viewers were less focused on the specifics of the divorce claims than on the fact that the matter was being aired during a worship service at all.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from viewers online below:

God's favourite child wrote:

"See the church members too. This is sad."

Awuraa said:

"Do they preach at this particular church because I don't understand."

ceccymens commented:

"But why is he always taking his family problems to the church."

Bishop Obinim denies threatening Florence Obinim's life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Bishop Obinim’s response to allegations that he threatened his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, and reports of his arrest.

The pastor denied threatening Florence, saying he could never harm the mother of his three children.

His remarks came amid reports that she went to the police after an alleged confrontation at her home.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh