Amber Siyavus, who appeared on Big Brother Season 8 in 2007, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2026, in Nevada

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner confirmed her death, with the cause and manner still under investigation

Fans flooded social media with tributes for the reality TV star, fondly remembered by her nickname 'Whamber'

Amber Siyavus, the former *Big Brother* contestant beloved by fans of the long-running CBS reality series, has died at the age of 46.

Big Brother Season 8 star Amber Siyavus dies at 46 in Nevada. Image credit: Big Brother US

Source: Facebook

Her death was confirmed by records from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada, where she passed away on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The cause and manner of death remain pending while authorities continue their investigation.

Amber first captured the attention of millions of viewers when she appeared on 'Big Brother' Season 8 in 2007.

Her emotional openness, particularly her tearful confessions in the diary room, made her one of the most talked-about contestants that season.

Audiences grew so fond of her expressive nature that they gave her the nickname "Whamber," a name that followed her long after she left the competition.

Amber Siyavus's time on Big Brother

During her stint in the 'Big Brother' house, Amber built close bonds with fellow housemates Jameka Cameron and Dustin Erikstrup.

Despite being a fan favourite for her authenticity and emotional candour, she was eventually evicted from the competition and finished the season in seventh place.

Her run on the show left a lasting impression on the franchise's fanbase, with many viewers citing her as one of the standout personalities from that era of the programme.

Amber's life marked by personal tragedy

Beyond the cameras, Amber's personal life carried significant heartbreak.

In 2018, her daughter Lexi Tomcavage, who was 18 years old at the time, died in Ohio.

The loss was described as a devastating blow for Amber and those closest to her.

News of Amber's own passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fans across social media platforms, many of whom reflected on the warmth and vulnerability she brought to their screens nearly two decades ago.

For a generation of reality television viewers, she remains a memorable part of 'Big Brother' history.

The X post announcing the death of Amber Siyavus is below.

Big Brother Africa star Bayo dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on former Big Brother Africa housemate Bayo Adetomiwa Okoh, whose death was announced by media personality Matilda Duncan on Saturday, 8 August.

Okoh was among the original contestants on the show’s 2003 debut season and spent 91 days in the house before being evicted. His death came days after actress Temitope Osoba’s passing, prompting fresh grief across the entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh