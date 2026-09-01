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End of an Era: Florence Obinim Reportedly Files for Divorce From Bishop Obinim After 22 Years
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End of an Era: Florence Obinim Reportedly Files for Divorce From Bishop Obinim After 22 Years

by  Ruth Sekyi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Media personality Ola Michaels shared a viral Facebook video on September 1, 2026, claiming Florence Obinim's family had returned her 'Tiri Nsa' to signal a divorce
  • According to Ola Michael, a family source shared that Bishop Obinim's family gladly received the traditional divorce token without refusal
  • The reported split has surprised fans of the couple, who share three children and have been married for allegedly 22 years

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Florence Obinim, celebrated gospel artist and wife of popular Ghanaian man of God Bishop Daniel Obinim, has reportedly initiated a traditional divorce from her husband after more than two decades of marriage.

Florence Obinim divorce, Bishop Obinim and wife, Ola Michaels, Neat FM, traditional Ghanaian divorce, Tiri Nsa meaning, Florence Obinim marriage, celebrity couples, Obinim family response
Blogger Ola Michaels reports that Florence Obinim's family has returned her 'Tiri Nsa', signalling a divorce after 22 years of marriage to Bishop Obinim, surprising fans. Image credit: UGC
Source: UGC

Celebrated media personality Ola Michael broke the news in a trending video shared on Facebook on September 1, 2026, claiming that a family source had shared that Florence's family returned her "Tiri Nsa", a traditional Ghanaian practice symbolising a woman's intention to end a marriage.

According to Ola Michael, what made the development more striking was the reported response from Bishop Obinim's side: rather than rejecting the gesture, the family gladly accepted it.

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The couple has been married for an alleged 22 years and share three children.

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Florence and Bishop Obinim's troubled marriage

News of the reported split has rattled fans of the couple, who have long been prominent figures in Ghana's charismatic Christian community.

The pair had recently dominated headlines amid a public back-and-forth, with many observers believing the tensions had cooled after both went silent on the matter for a period.

The emergence of Ola Michael's video has since reignited concerns that the trouble within the marriage runs deeper than previously thought.

Florence has been a consistent presence in Bishop Obinim's church ministry, known largely as the face behind the music that supports his preaching.

The Facebook video in which Ola Michaels reportedly confirmed the divorce is below.

Reactions trail Florence Obinim’s reported divorce

The video prompted a wave of reactions from Ghanaians online, with commenters split between sympathy, spiritual caution, and sharp wit.

Linda Appiah Korsah wrote:

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20-year-old UCC student Innocentia Atsufui Avinu laid to rest as calls for justice grow

"What at all is Abenaa saying? Florence has been singing in his church right from the beginning. How does she understand 'investment'? If Obinim preaches and Florence sings, as a couple in the church business, Florence has also invested her talent in the ministry."

Salgado cautioned:

"Eiii Obinim, be careful cos what goes around sure comes around."

Amass Richard commented:

"Kasa pooley."
Bishop Daniel Obinim, Florence Obinim, International Godsway Church, Ghana pastors, celebrity marriage, cosmetic surgery, BBL, Brazilian Lift
Allegations have emerged in a viral video regarding cosmetic surgery said to have been undergone by Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim. Photo credit: Bishop Daniel Obinim/Facebook
Source: UGC

Lawyer raises concerns over Florence Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a legal practitioner who claims to represent Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, has commented on ongoing public discussions about the pastor’s marriage to his wife, Florence Obinim.

In a video circulating on social media, the man who identified himself as Sarpong alleged that Florence Obinim underwent a cosmetic surgery procedure in Spain, which he described as a Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL).

He further claimed that the procedure reportedly had serious health implications.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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