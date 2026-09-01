Media personality Ola Michaels shared a viral Facebook video on September 1, 2026, claiming Florence Obinim's family had returned her 'Tiri Nsa' to signal a divorce

According to Ola Michael, a family source shared that Bishop Obinim's family gladly received the traditional divorce token without refusal

The reported split has surprised fans of the couple, who share three children and have been married for allegedly 22 years

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Florence Obinim, celebrated gospel artist and wife of popular Ghanaian man of God Bishop Daniel Obinim, has reportedly initiated a traditional divorce from her husband after more than two decades of marriage.

Blogger Ola Michaels reports that Florence Obinim's family has returned her 'Tiri Nsa', signalling a divorce after 22 years of marriage to Bishop Obinim, surprising fans. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Celebrated media personality Ola Michael broke the news in a trending video shared on Facebook on September 1, 2026, claiming that a family source had shared that Florence's family returned her "Tiri Nsa", a traditional Ghanaian practice symbolising a woman's intention to end a marriage.

According to Ola Michael, what made the development more striking was the reported response from Bishop Obinim's side: rather than rejecting the gesture, the family gladly accepted it.

The couple has been married for an alleged 22 years and share three children.

Florence and Bishop Obinim's troubled marriage

News of the reported split has rattled fans of the couple, who have long been prominent figures in Ghana's charismatic Christian community.

The pair had recently dominated headlines amid a public back-and-forth, with many observers believing the tensions had cooled after both went silent on the matter for a period.

The emergence of Ola Michael's video has since reignited concerns that the trouble within the marriage runs deeper than previously thought.

Florence has been a consistent presence in Bishop Obinim's church ministry, known largely as the face behind the music that supports his preaching.

The Facebook video in which Ola Michaels reportedly confirmed the divorce is below.

Reactions trail Florence Obinim’s reported divorce

The video prompted a wave of reactions from Ghanaians online, with commenters split between sympathy, spiritual caution, and sharp wit.

Linda Appiah Korsah wrote:

"What at all is Abenaa saying? Florence has been singing in his church right from the beginning. How does she understand 'investment'? If Obinim preaches and Florence sings, as a couple in the church business, Florence has also invested her talent in the ministry."

Salgado cautioned:

"Eiii Obinim, be careful cos what goes around sure comes around."

Amass Richard commented:

"Kasa pooley."

Allegations have emerged in a viral video regarding cosmetic surgery said to have been undergone by Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim. Photo credit: Bishop Daniel Obinim/Facebook

Source: UGC

Lawyer raises concerns over Florence Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a legal practitioner who claims to represent Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, has commented on ongoing public discussions about the pastor’s marriage to his wife, Florence Obinim.

In a video circulating on social media, the man who identified himself as Sarpong alleged that Florence Obinim underwent a cosmetic surgery procedure in Spain, which he described as a Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL).

He further claimed that the procedure reportedly had serious health implications.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh