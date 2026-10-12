Lady Julia Osei Tutu has impressed with her fluent French during an interaction with world-renowned designer Christian Louboutin

The Asantehene's wife confidently conversed with the French fashion icon during a private meeting on October 12, 2026

Their meeting also explored the possibility of establishing a Christian Louboutin luxury outlet in Kumasi

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has demonstrated her impressive command of the French language during an interaction with world-renowned luxury footwear designer Christian Louboutin.

Lady Julia Osei Tutu effortlessly converses in French with world-renowned designer Christian Louboutin. Image credit: Manhyia Palace

Source: UGC

The Asantehene's wife was captured speaking French fluently and confidently with the celebrated designer during a meeting at her private residence on Monday, October 12, 2026.

In a video shared by the official X account of Manhyia Palace, Lady Julia effortlessly communicated with Louboutin in his native language, displaying remarkable linguistic skills.

The conversation appeared natural and engaging as the two exchanged words, occasionally smiling and gesturing throughout their interaction.

Lady Julia impressed with fluent French

Dressed in an elegant blue and gold outfit, Lady Julia maintained a warm and cheerful demeanour while conversing with her guest.

Her ability to express herself comfortably in French became a standout moment of the meeting, highlighting a side of the Asantehene's wife rarely seen during public appearances.

Manhyia Palace celebrated her impressive language skills in a social media post accompanying the footage.

"A display of class and linguistic finesse!" the palace wrote.

The palace further praised how effortlessly Lady Julia engaged the internationally recognised fashion designer in French.

Christian Louboutin met Lady Julia

The meeting followed Christian Louboutin's participation in the Akwasidae Festival at Manhyia Palace on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

According to Manhyia Palace, their closed-door discussions also explored the possibility of establishing a Christian Louboutin luxury fashion outlet in Kumasi.

Watch the X video below:

The designer was accompanied by Emmanuella Mensah, Head of Communications and VIPs at Christian Louboutin, alongside Ebony Tagoe, founder and CEO of Studio Dream.

Tony Tagoe, Director of Operations at Studio Dream, was also present.

Christian Louboutin is internationally celebrated for his expensive luxury footwear, particularly his signature red-soled shoes.

While discussions about the proposed Kumasi outlet remain preliminary, Lady Julia's effortless French conversation with the designer provided another memorable aspect of his visit to the Ashanti Kingdom.

Otumfuo's diaspora unity speech draws admiration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s message to the Asante diaspora on unity during his United States tour.

His remarks formed part of a two-week working visit that included a royal address at Howard University and the historic Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar.

Otumfuo’s call for togetherness drew widespread admiration from Ghanaians online, with many praising him as a wise and peace-loving leader.

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Source: YEN.com.gh