Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi celebrated his wife, Rocklyn Antwi, on her birthday with striking new photos.

Madame Rocklyn stunned in a flowing black gown paired with statement eyewear and layered silver jewellery. The elegant look drew widespread admiration from fans across social media

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and praise for the couple.

Ghanaian musician Julius Kojo Antwi, popularly called Kojo Antwi, has celebrated his wife's birthday with new photos and a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Kojo Antwi celebrates his wife Rocklyn's birthday with striking new photos and a heartfelt romantic message shared on Instagram. Image credit: @kojoantwimusic.

Source: Instagram

The couple have been married for over 35 years, a bond Kojo Antwi has often credited as one of the steadying forces behind his decades-long music career.

He has previously described his wife as among the very few people he has ever written songs about, alongside his own parents and Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

In past interviews, he has spoken about resisting the temptations common in the music industry, crediting his wife's constant presence by his side as part of what has kept him grounded.

The pair have largely kept their marriage private over the years, with Rocklyn making only occasional public appearances alongside her husband.

Kojo Antwi's wife stuns in birthday photoshoot

Madame Rocklyn Antwi looked effortlessly elegant in a flowing black gown with dramatic wide sleeves for her birthday photoshoot, the fabric pooling gracefully around her as she posed against a moody, dimly lit backdrop.

She styled the look with bold, oversized eyeglasses, layered silver statement jewellery around her neck, and wore her hair down in soft, voluminous waves that framed her face.

A delicate lace embellishment on the shoulder of her gown added a subtle touch of detail to the otherwise minimalist all-black look, while her makeup stayed soft and natural, letting the outfit take centre stage.

Sharing the photos, Kojo Antwi penned a short but heartfelt tribute to his wife.

He wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Rocklyn. My strength, my companion, my happiness, my heart."

The Instagram photos are below.

Fans shower Rocklyn Antwi with birthday wishes

The post drew an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans and well-wishers, many praising Madame Rocklyn's beauty and her steady presence in Kojo Antwi's life.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Ama.aphriyiee wrote:

"Obaa Rocklyn y3 ahomatia, n'ahouf3 nso y3 soronko 🎶 God bless you Queen"

Sammy_anim said:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Queen Rocklyn ❤️🙏, enjoy and stay blessed madam 🙏"

Dede_siaw indicated:

"Happy Birthday, Obaa Rocklyn! 🎉🎂 Wishing you a beautiful day filled with happiness, love, good health, and countless blessings. May this new chapter bring you everything your heart desires. Enjoy your special day! ❤️"

Maameadjoaofficial added:

"Happy birthday mama. Thank you for holding our legend uncle down"

Anthony Baffoe shares proud moment with wife

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe also celebrated a proud family moment after his wife, Ghana's Ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare, presented her credentials to His Majesty the King of Spain.

Baffoe described the ceremony as a beautiful, classy occasion and said it was an immense honour to watch his wife represent Ghana with such pride and dignity.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh