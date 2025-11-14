President Mahama Appoints KKD as Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region

Renowned Ghanaian media personality KKD has been appointed Ghana ’ s Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region

KKD is expected to lead efforts to strengthen diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties between Ghana and Caribbean nations

His appointment has sparked debate among NPP supporters who view it as a reward for his past criticism of Akufo-Addo

A renowned Ghanaian media personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, has been appointed as Ghana's Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region.

KKD is expected to lead Ghana's efforts to consolidate its international relations and strengthen bilateral ties with countries in the Caribbean.

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah KKD, secures an appointment as Ghana's Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region in President John Mahama's administration. Photo credit: Angle FM & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: AFP

He is expected to champion diplomatic, cultural, and economic cooperation between Ghana and the Caribbean region.

His mandate covers Caribbean countries such as Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados, among others.

Ghana and the Caribbean nations are linked by deep historical, cultural, and ancestral connections.

The role given to the renowned media personality by President John Mahama is seen as central to Ghana’s broader foreign policy drive.

This includes expanding trade and investment opportunities, promoting Ghanaian culture globally, and engaging Caribbean partners on shared development challenges.

KKD rewarded for being critical of Akufo-Addo?

KKD was critical of the erstwhile administration led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing former President Akufo-Addo and his appointees of mismanaging the economy and engaging in corruption.

As a result, many supporters of the NPP believe his appointment as Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region is a reward for his criticism of the past administration.

P.K. Sarpong, a popular social media activist of the NPP, claimed in a Facebook post that KKD has been rewarded for running down the Akufo-Addo government.

"KKD appointed Ghana’s Special Envoy to the Caribbean. He will not need to buy yams again over there since they will be supplied to him freely. Well, he run down the NPP for an appointment in the Mahama administration. He’s gotten it. Congratulations to him," he wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Other NPP supporters thronged the comment section of P.K. Sarpong’s post to also react to KKD's appointment.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Jabir Gbambegu said:

"Mussa Dankwah will say you shouldn't go on this tangent."

@Kofi Tarzan Trobu also said:

"Congratulations to senior neutral. Obiaa boa!"

@Ing Kofi Anokye commented:

"Prof Gyampo and KKD receiving appointments. Herrr, any principled leader will never appoint such personalities with questionable characters to such high offices."

@Bernard Poku also commented:

"It's funny how all those who criticised the Nana Addo govt have gotten appointments."

Nuong Faalong secures an appointment as the Head of Information and Public Affairs at Ghana's Permanent Mission to the United Nations. Photo Credit: Nuong Faalong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Media personality Nuong Faalong secures appointment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a renowned broadcast journalist, Nuong Faalong was also appointed Head of Information and Public Affairs at Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

The journalist confirmed her new diplomatic role in a Facebook post after arriving in New York.

She will lead strategic communications and global media efforts to promote Ghana’s foreign policy goals.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh