Akrobeto has turned 60 years old and many Ghanaians have celebrated him, expressing admiration for the veteran actor

The Kumawood legend, who has featured prominently in many Ghanaian films, hit the age milestone on November 18, 2024

Social media users thronged various platforms to celebrate the ace movie star and dropped heartwarming birthday messages

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, turned 60 years old on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The Kumawood icon, who has entertained Ghanaians for decades, was celebrated by fans across the country.

Akrobeto has turned 60 and Ghanaians are celebrating him on his birthday. Photo source: TV3 Ghana

Source: Instagram

Actor Akrobeto is a household name in Ghana's entertainment industry. His comedy and unique style have made him a standout figure in Kumawood, where he has been featured in numerous movies alongside the likes of Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu, and Kyeiwaa, among others.

His pivotal role in promoting Ghanaian cinema has earned him respect and admiration from many.

On his birthday, Ghanaians took to various social media platforms with celebratory messages. Fans and industry colleagues acknowledged his contributions to the film industry and expressed their appreciation.

Ghanaians celebrate Akrobeto on his 60th

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

zackziblim said:

"Happy birthday to you Uncle👏"

bright_fabregas reacted:

"Happy birthday to a noble man. Mr Akrobetu."

rhoadarlingagyiewaagh said:

"Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 hero 🙏."

lorre_dear reacted:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎂 Wofa ❤️."

osei_asempah said:

"Blessings Uncle."

dslmusicgh wrote:

"Happiest birthday to you Legend 🙌🙌."

bright_fabregas said:

"Happy birthday to a noble man. Mr Akrobetu."

zackziblim said:

"Happy birthday to you Uncle 👏."

MaxwellArmah6 reacted:

"Happy birthday to u, Wofa."

iburniton96 commented:

"Happy birthday to Ghana's favorite uncle. Cheers to life and health."

Maame Serwaa Boateng said:

"Birthday Twin!😅 Happy Birthday Uncle🎉 Cheers to many more years."

Gabriel Wakah reacted:

"Happy birthday senior man, age gracefully and enjoy your special day sir."

How Akrobeto's career took off

Akrobeto has had an illustrious career, but his journey began in an unpredictable way, thanks to a fellow film star.

YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo narrated how he convinced his colleague actor to leave Belgium for Ghana to act.

Agya Koo was in Holland for a show and asked Akrobeto to join him and eventually convinced him to join Kumawood.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh