TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor has shared a video documenting her journey through law school, from her very first day to her call to the Bar

In the clip, the broadcaster opened up about a personal struggle that shaped where she sat in class and the long break she took earlier

Many social media users, including a popular Ghanaian musician, took to the comment section to congratulate and celebrate the new lawyer on her latest achievement

TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor has shared the struggles behind her call to the Ghana Bar in a video documenting her two years at the Ghana School of Law.

Naa Ashorkor shares her journey to the Bar. Photo source: Naa Ashorkor.

Source: Facebook

Naa Ashorkor was among the 1,568 new lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026, at the ICGC Christ Temple on the Teshie Bush Road in Accra.

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie opened the ceremony. Other personalities called alongside her included Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda Amadu, JoyNews’ Ayisha Ibrahim and Communications Minister Sam George.

Naa Ashorkor is a familiar face on TV3 and has built a long career in Ghanaian media.

Naa Ashorkor recalls first law school day

In the video, shared on her Instagram page on Friday, October 9, 2026, Naa Ashorkor first appears in her car at 5:28am on November 6, 2024.

She explained that it was her first day at the Ghana School of Law and that she was leaving early to get a seat in front of a big class.

“Apparently if you’re late you sit at the back. And with my attention deficit struggles, I have to sit in front of the class,” she said.

Naa Ashorkor admitted she was “very anxious” because she had heard scary stories about how difficult it is to pass and complete the Ghana School of Law.

The broadcaster explained that she first started the journey in 2012 but took a long break to have children and pursue other interests.

Despite her fears, she vowed to pass all her exams at once.

“I’m going to put in the work and study hard and burn the midnight candle and do everything it takes to finish in two years and be called to the Bar in 2026 when I’m 38 years old, so help me God,” she said.

Naa Ashorkor heads to her call ceremony

The video then cuts to October 9, 2026, at 6:31am, with Naa Ashorkor back in her car.

On her way to her call to the Bar enrolment ceremony, she said, “This is what the Lord has done.”

Her journey ended just as she had planned on her first day, with her finishing in two years and being called in 2026.

The Instagram video of Naa Ashorkor, in which she documents her journey from her first day at the Ghana School of Law to her call to the Bar, is below.

Fans congratulate Naa Ashorkor on milestone

Many social media users, including musician Okyeame Kwame, congratulated Naa Ashorkor on her achievement.

Some said her story showed the power of words, while others said she had inspired them. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below.

emeldababy wrote:

“Congratulations Naa well deserving ❤️❤️❤️ we are proud of you”

drnaa_novawellness commented:

“The no sleeping thing nu, well understood now.. hehe.. mega congratulations, my Teshie sis @naa_ashorkor_ 🤗🤗😘😘”

mena_otema said:

“Perfect example of From my mouth to Gods ears 🙌🙌 love this for you Naa, you’re amazing !!!”

Musician Okyeame Kwame wrote:

“Don’t mess with that gym girl. There is nothing she cannot do 😍”

herqueeness indicated:

“Thank for pushing. You don’t know the number of people you inspire. You inspire this little girl. 👏❤️”

laurendaatadja remarked:

“Congratulations Naa, this is a clear indication of the power of our words”

marley_myles11 added:

“Yehowa Da 😭🙏🏿🥰🎉”

EIB GM Nana Yaa Serwaa becomes lawyer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Rev Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, General Manager of EIB Network, was also called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026.

A video shared by blogger Zion Felix showed the media executive at the ceremony as she joined the latest group of lawyers.

Her call to the Bar drew congratulatory messages from many social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh