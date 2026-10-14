Ogyaba responded to Bishop Obinim after he mentioned his name while addressing his congregation about his dispute with his wife, Florence

The Ghanaian man of God urged Obinim to follow the same advice he once gave him during his public infidelity controversy

Ogyaba also appealed to both Obinim and Florence to protect their children from the fallout of their very public marital disagreement

Ghanaian man of God Ogyaba has publicly pushed back against Bishop Daniel Obinim after the International God's Way Church founder brought his name into the ongoing marital dispute with wife Florence Obinim.

Ogyaba fires back at Bishop Obinim after dragging his name into the family dispute with Florence. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Prophet Ogyaba

Source: Facebook

In a video circulating on TikTok on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Ogyaba responded to remarks Obinim reportedly made before his congregation, during which the preacher spoke about Florence sharing details of their troubled marriage with close associates.

Ogyaba was named among those linked to the discussions, and he wasted no time making his position clear.

Ogyaba tells Obinim to take own advice

At the heart of Ogyaba's response was a pointed reminder to Bishop Obinim about advice the bishop once offered him.

According to Ogyaba, when allegations of infidelity involving him became a subject of public chatter on social media, Obinim counselled him to stay quiet and resist the urge to publicly address the controversy surrounding his own marriage.

Ogyaba now believes Obinim should apply that very same counsel to himself.

He urged the preacher to exercise restraint, warning that speaking openly about private marital matters was more likely to inflame the situation than bring any resolution.

Ogyaba also suggested that Obinim had formed a mistaken impression of him and made clear he wanted no part in the couple's dispute.

Ogyaba appeals for calm over children's welfare

Beyond his personal grievance, Ogyaba directed a broader appeal at both Obinim and Florence, urging the couple to place their children's wellbeing above their differences.

He stressed that the ongoing public exchange risked causing harm to the children caught in the middle, and called on both parties to pursue peace rather than allow the situation to escalate further.

The marital tension between Bishop Obinim and Florence has continued to draw considerable attention on social media, with relatives and public figures increasingly weighing in.

Ogyaba's intervention adds a fresh layer to an already complex situation, as he calls on the embattled preacher to think carefully before drawing others into the conversation.

The TikTok video where Ogyaba makes his remarks is below.

Florence's brother drops allegations against Bishop Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Florence Obinim's brother, Alfred Manu’s claims after he alleged that Bishop Daniel Obinim sent pastors to warn the gospel singer over a car reportedly gifted to her.

Obinim has denied threatening her, and the claims have not been independently verified.

The dispute has drawn renewed attention to the couple’s troubled relationship, with both sides presenting conflicting accounts. What Alfred says happened when the vehicle arrived at Florence’s home is at the centre of the latest allegations.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh