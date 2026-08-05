CNN International announced on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, that Adefemi Akinsanya would host its new multiplatform feature series Africa Inc.

Africa Inc. will spotlight African companies competing on the global stage across technology, hospitality, manufacturing and entertainment

Akinsanya, who will be based in Lagos, shared her excitement about bringing Africa's international story to CNN's global audience

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British-born Nigerian journalist Adefemi Akinsanya has been appointed by CNN International to host a brand-new multiplatform feature series, Africa Inc., with the first segments airing on Wednesday, 5 August 2026.

British-Nigerian Journalist Adefemi Akinsanya joins CNN International to host their new feature series Africa Inc. Photo source: @femmefemi

Source: Instagram

The announcement, shared on CNN International's Instagram page, confirmed that the prominent Arise News correspondent Adefemi Akinsanya will be stationed in Lagos, where she will host the series.

A full 30-minute programme is scheduled to premiere on CNN International on 29 August 2026.

What CNN's Africa Inc. series will cover

The CNN Africa Inc. series is designed to put African businesses in the global spotlight, examining how companies across the continent are holding their own on the world stage.

The series will span a broad range of sectors, including technology, hospitality, manufacturing, and entertainment, with the aim of highlighting the innovation and ambition reshaping African industries.

Speaking on her new role, Akinsanya said:

"I'm thrilled to be joining CNN to launch Africa Inc. at such an exciting time for Africa's international story. Across the continent, we're seeing innovation, resilience, and ambition transforming industries and creating opportunities with global impact."

"I'm looking forward to bringing these stories to CNN's audience."

The Instagram post announcing Adefemi Akinsaya's appointment at CNN is below:

Who is British-Nigerian journalist Adefemi Akinsaya?

Adefemi Akinsaya is a British-born Nigerian journalist, public speaker and advocate for press freedom who rose to prominence as an international correspondent and anchor for Arise News in Lagos.

She has previously worked with several high-profile international news agencies, including Al Jazeera, Reuters, Sky News and TRT World.

Akinsaya holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in International Politics from King's College in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The media journalist is also a 2023 Fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University, with her past reportage on the Russia-Ukraine war, the 2024 US General elections and interviews with prominent global figures earning her massive recognition.

Reactions to Adefemi Akinsanya's CNN appointment

The news drew an outpouring of congratulatory messages from followers and colleagues on social media, with many celebrating her achievement as well deserved.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

ojyokpe wrote:

"You are simply the best Adefemi!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽So proud of you🎉🎉 Truly well deserved 🙌🏽 @femmefemi Love you ❤️."

tolanialli said:

"Yes! Super proud of you Sis!!! congratulations @femmefemi Globallll!! So well deserved 👏."

rolakeakinkugbe added:

"Congratulations, Adefemi! Our superstar. Incredibly talented, grounded, and beautiful! So deserving ❤️."

Ghanaian broadcaster Bismark Brown joins Multimedia Group

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Bismark Brown—widely known as "BB"—and his reported move to the Multimedia Group, marking a significant shift in the media landscape.

With nearly two decades of experience, he has garnered a dedicated following, leading to an outpouring of public support and speculation about how his presence will impact the future of Ghanaian broadcasting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh