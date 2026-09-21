Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has made an emotional appeal to God concerning her life

She prayed for healing and a miracle that would help her become the person she used to be

Moesha also expressed her desire to regain her prominence and become known worldwide

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Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has touched many hearts after making an emotional appeal to God for healing and restoration.

Moesha Boduong makes a heartfelt plea to God to become her former self. Image credit: Moeshabuduongdaily, sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

In a video shared online, Moesha spoke directly to God as she opened up about some of her deepest desires.

She asked for a miracle that would help her recover and return to the person she was before her recent difficulties.

The actress appeared emotional as she expressed her desire to regain control of her life and experience a complete transformation.

She said:

“Hello God, it’s me again. I want You to heal me and give me a miracle, a beautiful miracle. I want to become how I used to be, and I want to be known all over the world.”

Moesha Boduong asks for restoration

During the heartfelt prayer, Moesha repeatedly spoke about wanting her old life back. She asked God to restore the confident and successful version of herself that many people came to know.

She also prayed for everything she had previously discussed with God to become a reality.

She added.

“I want my life back. I want my Moesha Boduong back in this life, and I want everything I have talked to You about to manifest.”

Her words reflected a strong desire for healing, renewed strength and another opportunity to pursue her dreams.

Moesha hopes for a miracle

Despite the challenges she has faced, Moesha’s prayer showed that she remains hopeful about the future. She believes a divine miracle could bring the change she desperately desires.

The emotional moment also revealed her wish to regain her place in the public eye. Moesha, who enjoyed considerable attention during the peak of her career, prayed to become known across the world.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Her appeal has since drawn online attention, with the video capturing a vulnerable moment in which she openly shared her hopes and ambitions with God.

The actress did not disclose further details about her condition in the video. However, her message was clear: she wants healing, restoration and an opportunity to rebuild her life.

Moesha Buduong's new photo emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a new photo of Moesha Buodong, as she recovered from her stroke, emerged on social media.

The embattled socialite wore a T-shirt and shorts. She paired it with a pearl-like necklace and a metallic bracelet.

Moesha Buodong also wore cornrows with pink ribbons in her hair and held a brown teddy bear as she posed in the viral picture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh