Actress Charly D publicly responded to Kwaku Manu's claim that he was unaware he had unfollowed her on social media

Charly D challenged Kwaku Manu's account during a TikTok Live session with Prophet Fire Oja on September 7, 2026

The actress pointed out what she described as contradictions in Kwaku Manu's two conflicting explanations about the unfollow

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Ghanaian actress and media personality Charly D has hit back at veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, challenging his claim that he was unaware he had unfollowed her on social media.

Ghanaian actress Charly D claps back at Kwaku Manu over social media unfollow claim. Image credit: Trend Gh, Baby Ann

Source: Facebook

The response came during a TikTok Live session hosted by Prophet Fire Oja on Monday, 7 September 2026, where Charly D was asked directly about the tension that had developed between her and the actor.

Charly D questions Kwaku Manu's explanation

When Prophet Fire Oja raised the subject, Charly D expressed disbelief at Kwaku Manu's position, arguing that the unfollow was clearly visible across two platforms.

According to her, Kwaku Manu had unfollowed her on both TikTok and Instagram, making his claim of ignorance hard to accept.

She said she personally could not explain what had driven him to take that step, adding that only Kwaku Manu himself was in a position to account for the change in their social media relationship.

Contradictions in Kwaku Manu's remarks

What appeared to frustrate Charly D most was what she described as conflicting statements from the actor.

She noted that Kwaku Manu had initially questioned what she could have done to deserve being unfollowed, which implied he was aware of the action.

He then contradicted himself by saying he did not know about the unfollow at all.

For Charly D, those two positions cannot coexist, and she said it left her uncertain which version of events to believe.

The exchange has drawn considerable attention online, with the pair's history of close association making their falling-out a topic of interest among fans of both personalities.

The X video of Charly D speaking responding to Kwaku Manu is below.

Kwaku Manu dismisses dating rumour with Charly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwaku Manu's clarification regarding his relationship with actress Charly D, discussing the origins of their long-standing friendship amidst dating rumours.

Despite the public speculation fueled by their on-screen chemistry and social media presence, both actors assert that their connection remains strictly professional.

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Source: YEN.com.gh