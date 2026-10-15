Veteran Kumawood actor Fiifi Robertson, aka Uncle Fii, went public on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, to counter circulating death rumours

Bloggers had shared obituary posters of the actor across social media, prompting widespread concern among his fanbase

Robertson filmed an outdoor video addressing the false reports, expressing gratitude for the love his followers showed him

Veteran Kumawood actor Fiifi Robertson, popularly known as Uncle Fii, has broken his silence after false reports of his death spread across social media, with bloggers circulating obituary posters bearing his name and likeness.

Kumawood actor Fiifi Robertson, aka Uncle Fii, addresses the false rumours of his death after his obituary posters go viral. Photo source: @fiifirobertson92, @fiifi_robertson/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Fiifi Robertson filmed a casual, handheld outdoor video on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, setting the record straight in front of a small crowd gathered around him on a grassy lot.

The veteran Kumawood actor's clip, captioned:

"Please 🙏 I'm alive," struck a light-hearted but unmistakably firm tone.

"I am not dead," he said directly to the camera. "What I can say is I love you so much and I'm really grateful for the love that you've shown towards me. But I am not dead. By his Grace, I am alive. God bless you."

Fiifi Robertson responds to false death reports

The video spread quickly across TikTok, drawing thousands of viewers who had already encountered the fabricated obituary posts.

For many fans, the footage was their first reassurance that the beloved Kumawood actor was in good health, and the reaction was a mixture of relief, anger, and disbelief at the people behind the death hoax.

The TikTok video of Fiifi Robertson confirming he is alive amid the false death rumours is below:

Reactions to Fiifi Robertson's death rumours video

Fans and followers wasted little time responding to both the false reports and Robertson's reappearance online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@TAIFA_BLOGGER wrote: "Cyber security should investigate this. Because I don't understand this."

@amazingluv_for_real said:

"So what the hell will people be doing that?"

Dankwa Rebecca commented:

"Thank God you are alive. I was so hurt when i saw your poster on TikTok."

Ephya Mizphil offered a more philosophical take:

"Don't worry. They are making you more popular. If not the posters, I haven't seen your videos on Tiktok."

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri dismisses death rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri’s response to false reports claiming she had died in an accident, confirming she is alive and safe.

The rumours spread across social media before Kadiri addressed fans directly and urged them to report the accounts sharing the unverified claims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh