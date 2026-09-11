Shatta's legal team filed a lawsuit against Priscywan over remarks she made about the dancehall artist

The team went online to track down Priscywan after she allegedly blocked the lawyer on WhatsApp

Priscywan was given a 48-hour deadline to respond to a legal letter sent to her email address

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A content creator known as Priscywan is facing legal action from the team of Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale following comments she reportedly made about the musician's mental health.

Shatta Wale's legal team sue content creator Priscywan over mental health remarks. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A woman identified as Precious took to social media to publicly seek Priscywan's contact details, explaining that the legal team had already attempted to serve her through WhatsApp but were blocked before the process could be completed.

"We have a letter for you. We initially sent you a letter on WhatsApp, but you have blocked the lawyer. Since you have blocked all access, that is why I had to come online to do this," Precious said in the video.

Priscywan given 48-Hour ultimatum

Precious confirmed that a copy of the legal letter had since been forwarded to the email address listed on Priscywan's public page.

She urged the content creator to review the correspondence and take the necessary action promptly.

"So I will beg you to go through the letter and do the needful within 48 hours," she added.

The development follows an earlier incident in which Priscywan had publicly advised Shatta Wale to take his mental health seriously, citing statements she felt contradicted things he had previously said about peace and personal wellbeing.

Shatta Wale's team appears to have viewed those remarks as offensive, prompting the legal response.

The Facebook post below contains the video that reportedly landed Priscywan in hot water.

Ghanaians react to the lawsuit against Priscywan

The news drew a wave of commentary online, with many users arguing that Priscywan's original remarks were well-intentioned rather than malicious.

Bobby Rule said:

"What the lady (Priscywan) said is true, because there is nothing wrong with her statement; that should be taken to court by (SM Boss). She was just advising him."

Emmanuel Jason Anane said:

"But there was nothing wrong with what she said; she was only saying that, per his interview and comments, he made remarks that are not what he said some time ago about peace and that he should take his mental health seriously, and how does that amount to an insult or an offence?"

Maame Fausty said:

"Something he started himself 🤣 🤣🤣🤣🤣 at3mdidie hene is now going to arrest someone who also gave it to him wotowoto 😂😂😂. This one too na showbiz oooo 🤣😹😹."

Mc Adi said:

"That Priscy girl nu de3 no as3m biaaa ob3ka bi, wonso woaa wo ni."

Ga-Boy Nii Baah said:

"Stone boy started it; now dem go take front and back 🤣🤣🤣."

Shatta Wale breaks his silence on the Stonebwoy and Sarkodie feud with a playful "Sark Jollof Lord" tweet. Image credit: Shatta/Stonebwoy/Sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

Shatta speaks on Stonebwoy and Sarkodie feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale weighed in on the ongoing feud between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, breaking his silence with a playful tweet that appears to poke fun at the rapper.

The tension between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie first flared in May 2026 after Stonebwoy posted a cryptic message describing certain industry friendships as built on "interests and timing," widely linked to Sarkodie's reunion with Shatta Wale in London.

Months later, on September 9, 2026, Stonebwoy directly addressed Sarkodie in a lengthy X post, revisiting a private phone call between them and accusing him of only aligning with fellow artistes when it benefits him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh