Prisy Wan, in a video, fired back at Afua Asantewaa Aduonum after she rained curses on her and threatened a lawsuit

The content creator apologised to Afua Asantewaa's husband for dragging him into her fraud allegations

Prisy Wan called out Afua Asantewaa on her past controversies and questioned her credibility

Ghanaian content creator Prisy Wan has responded to media personality and tourism ambassador Afua Asantewaa Aduonum after she cursed and threatened legal action against her over fraud allegations.

Prisy Wan fires back at Afua Asantewaa and apologises to her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum. Photo source: @prisywan1, @afuaasantewaasingathon

In a video shared by Prisy on her official TikTok page, the social media personality issued an apology to Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, for accusing him of being a fraudster. She also expressed remorse for dragging him into her issues with his wife and retracted the allegations.

Addressing Afua Asantewaa, Prisy Wan retracted the ‘fraudulent’ tag she placed on her, stating that she was rather a dishonest individual.

She slammed the tourism ambassador for advocating for women to support each other after she joined other Ghanaians to speak about award-winning actress Fella Makafui and her ex-husband Medikal’s divorce in 2024.

The content creator also questioned Afua Asantewaa over the donations she solicited from Ghanaians to purchase multiple streetlights and fix the lighting issues in various communities and improve safety on the streets at night.

She claimed that the media personality had deliberately ignored the questions surrounding the donations for her streetlight project and used her as a scapegoat to silence others who would criticise her on social media.

Prisy Wan also mentioned the controversy surrounding the donations Afua Asantewaa received from former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during her second attempt to break the Guinness World Record with her sing-a-thon event in December 2024.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum with her husband, Kofi Aduonum. Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon

She criticised Afua for tagging her as a clout chaser on TikTok and downplaying her journalism background. She also threw some subtle jabs at the tourism ambassador’s marriage.

She sarcastically mocked Afua Asantewaa over her lawsuit threats, stating that the latter would not gain any money from her since she had no vast wealth.

The content creator called on Afua to come out publicly and prove that she did not have a questionable reputation.

Prisy Wan's response to Afua Asantewaa comes after the latter rained curses at her and blasted her for accusing her and her husband of being fraudsters after she suffered a second disqualification in her second GWR attempt.

Watch the video below:

Prisy's remarks about Afua Asantewaa stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Ama commented:

"Why don't you reserve your explanations for court, when she finally serves you a letter 😏?"

Perpetual said:

"She has done it, and it’s not easy to do okay. If it’s easy, everyone would have done it, okay. Madam, please she beg waii🙏🙏🙏😳🥺."

SediGH wrote:

"We don’t respect here oo😂😂."

