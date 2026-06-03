Serwaa Amihere faced questions from Supreme Court judges about appearing before them without a senior lawyer

Serwaa, who was moving an application, was accompanied by another junior lawyer who had been at the Bar for only one year

Despite the query, Serwaa moved her application and celebrated it as a significant milestone in her young law career

Broadcaster-turned-lawyer Serwaa Amihere found herself at the centre of a discussion after judges at Ghana's Supreme Court raised concerns about her appearance before the court without a senior lawyer accompanying her legal team.

Serwaa Amihere's Supreme Court Appearance Takes Unexpected Turn as Judges Query Her

Source: Instagram

The judges reportedly questioned why Serwaa, who was recently called to the Bar, was appearing alongside another relatively junior lawyer in a matter before the country's highest court without the supervision of a more experienced senior counsel.

According to The Law Platform, the development occurred during a hearing where Serwaa moved an application before the Supreme Court, THE REPUBLIC VRS THE COURT OF APPEAL, CIVIL DIV., KUMASI EX-PARTE: CALBANK PLC (SUIT NO. J5/54/2026)

The judges, led by Justice Amadu Tanko, the third seniormost Supreme Court Judge who was presiding over the case, reportedly expressed reservations about the practice, highlighting the importance of mentorship and guidance for young lawyers handling cases at such a high level.

See the X (Twitter) post below:

Serwaa Amihere celebrates 1st Supreme Court motion

Despite the reservations by the Supreme Court panel, which they described as general advice and not a personal scolding of Serwaa, she celebrated her appearance.

In a post shared on her official Twitter page, she noted that she had been granted the privilege of single-handedly moving an application before the Supreme Court of Ghana for the first time in her career.

“Moved my first application at the Supreme Court today, alone. It was such an experience. Grateful for bosses who give juniors opportunities to learn the law and experience same,” she wrote.

Serwaa Amihere’s announcement of her latest career milestone sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many praising her for advancing quickly in her law career.

The Twitter post shared by Serwaa Amihere announcing her Supreme Court achievement is below.

Serwaa Amihere, who is one of Ghana's most recognisable media personalities, was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2025 and has gradually transitioned into legal practice while maintaining her media career.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's Supreme Court appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@NanaEssilfie said;

"aw! Aren't lawyers scolded each day in court? So why is this news to be reported on News Card? It's like you being scolded by your boss at work. A normal day at the office. Must this be news!!!!?"

@BOG233 said;

"She didn’t tell us that she withdrew the certiorari application when she posted on her X wall."

@KwameBerry_ said:

"She was celebrating the appearance at the Supreme Court yesterday anaa."

@blavktrader said:

"Maybe she thought it was whoever got there first bases."

Serwaa Amihere named mental health ambassador

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Mental Health Authority had appointed Serwaa Amihere as an ambassador.

The TV host announced on April 30, 2026, that she had been selected as ambassador for the agency's Purple Month campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh