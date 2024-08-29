Root Eye, in an interview, hailed Stonebwoy's impact on the music industry amid the recent controversy surrounding his Grammy hiplife eulogy snub

The media personality and musician tagged Stonebwoy as the greatest Ghanaian music ambassador

Root Eye's comments about Stonebwoy triggered reactions from fans, who shared their opinions

Ghanaian media personality and musician Root Eye has praised Stonebwoy for his contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Root Eye eulogises Stonebwoy amid the recent Grammy hiplife eulogy controversy. Photo source: @mrrooteye @stonebwoy

Root Eye eulogises Stonebwoy after Grammy controversy

In a phone conversation with DJ Slim, Root Eye weighed in on the controversy surrounding Stonebwoy's remarks after his exclusion from a recent Grammy hiplife eulogy.

The media personality stated that Stonebwoy has significantly impacted the music industry with some of his strides on the international scene.

Root Eye also tagged the musician as the greatest Ghanaian music ambassador among the current generation of artistes in the music industry.

He praised Stonebwoy for achieving some impressive feats, which most of the music legends in the industry could not attain despite their consistency.

He said:

"I have stopped calling him Stonebwoy. I am calling him Honourable Satekla because, at the moment, he is the greatest music ambassador. This man is sending us places we never thought we would be. The young man (Stonebwoy) is taking us places we never imagined. If we are being honest, he is living the dreams that most of us had and couldn't attain."

Root Eye added that it would be unfair for Ghanaians to dismiss Stonebwoy's contributions to the industry's growth despite his accolades.

He said:

"We are living our dreams through him so we cannot water down his contribution or the role he is playing for us at the moment."

Stonebwoy was recently embroiled in controversy after he aired his frustration over his omission from a Grammy hiplife eulogy article.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Root Eye's comments about Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@NanaYawOp commented:

“Greatest? Does he know what greatest means? Let’s be serious in this country."

@Rhunsey commented:

"Then Wiyalla will be a goat. No GH artiste sells indigenous Ghanaian music more than Wiyalla and Ayisoba. The article talked about a particular genre so stop these talks."

@BromoZydec commented:

"It’s an error not to Capture STONEBWOY in anything Ghana Music Today. Period on thick flow!"

@naanunoo1988 commented:

"Please which show has he organized himself at an artist. he should go and fill the O2 arena since he’s the our international artist."

@farcry99 commented:

"He’s speaking facts!!…let us stop playing partisan here…it’s a win for Ghana and not just him. 🔥🔥."

Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to a contest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale challenged Stonebwoy to a lyrical contest for the title of 'Dancehall King' at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The SM Boss said that Stonebwoy would have to stop identifying himself as a dancehall artiste if he did not accept his challenge.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

