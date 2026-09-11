Doctorr Prekese announced his resignation from Media General after nearly seven years with the company

The popular Ghanaian radio presenter shared that he had been considering retirement before an unexpected opportunity changed his mind

Fans who had been flooding his inbox wondering about his whereabouts now have an answer about where to find him next

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Doctorr Prekese, one of Ghana's most recognisable radio voices, has officially parted ways with Media General after close to seven years at the company.

Popular Onua FM/TV presenter Doctorr Prekese resigns from Media General after seven years. Photo source: Doctorr Prekese

Source: Facebook

The popular presenter broke the news on Facebook on Friday, 11 September 2026, confirming what many of his followers had been wondering about for some time.

Doctorr Prekese thanked management, colleagues, and everyone who made his time at Media General Ghana a positive one.

Doctorr Prekese's exit from Media General

What makes the announcement particularly interesting is that Prekese came close to stepping away from broadcasting altogether.

In his post, the veteran radio presenter admitted he had been weighing up an early retirement from the media industry before something unexpected pulled him back in.

"I was thinking of taking an early retirement from the media world, but just as I was about to hang my gloves, I heard a knock on my door," he wrote, adding with characteristic humour: "eeii this job is really addictive o hmmm."

The now ex-Onua FM/TV presenter framed his next chapter as one final stretch before he eventually does call it a day, describing it as his "final lap before retirement".

Doctorr Prekese returns to Prekese FM

For fans who had been flooding his inbox asking where he had gone and when he would be back, the presenter had a direct answer: he is heading to Prekese FM.

The veteran media personality who has had past stints at Okay FM, Adom FM, Kessben FM, Bryt FM, Nhyira FM, Kessben FM, Oman FM and others urged listeners to keep scanning their dials to find him.

The Facebook post of Doctorr Prekese announcing his resignation from Media General is below:

Reactions to Doctorr Prekese's resignation

The post drew warm responses from fans and followers eager to share their thoughts on his next move.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Kwame Stephen wrote:

"Oprekeseeeeeee. We wish you well, but if you can get Atongo of Dadi FM to your new destination, it won't be bad."

Nii Adjei Van Persie said:

"I know of Prekese TV but Prekese FM......okay the frequency is."

Kofi Nyame Junior commented:

"You did well, sir."

Media personality Ben Duker quits Angel FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ben Duker’s departure from Angel 102.9 FM after six years as the station’s programmes manager.

The radio personality confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Duker described the decision as difficult but deliberate, while hinting at a fresh journey ahead without detailing his next move.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh