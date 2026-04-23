Popular Ghanaian DJ has declared his intention to contest the Deputy Central Regional Communications Officer position of the NDC

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, he outlined his vision under the slogan “The New Dawn” as part of the party’s “Reset Agenda"

His announcement has already attracted support from friends and followers on social media as the NDC prepares for its 2026 internal elections

A popular Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ) with Golden Star FM at Agona Swedru in the Central Region, Moses Akomanyi, has officially declared his intention to contest for a position in the forthcoming internal elections of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Announcing his bid in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Moses Akomanyi, popularly known as DJ Mozzey, indicated that he will be contesting for the Deputy Central Regional Communications Officer position of the NDC when nominations are opened for the internal elections.

Moses Akomany. a popular Ghanaian DJ, declares his intention to contest in the NDC internal elections. Photo credit: Moses Akomany/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In the Facebook post, which came with a campaign flyer, the DJ and radio presenter outlined what he will bring on board as Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC in the Central Region.

“The New Dawn. DJ Mozzey for DRCO. Coordinated communications for the Reset Agenda,” he wrote.

Emmanuel K. Darko is the current Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC in the Central Region. He works alongside Gabriella Tetteh, the substantive Central Regional Communications Officer.

It is unclear whether Emmanuel will seek re-election, but DJ Mozzey appears poised to contest the position in the upcoming regional executives’ elections.

Read the Facebook post below:

Guidelines for NDC internal elections

The NDC recently released a comprehensive roadmap and set of guidelines aimed at reorganising its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Per the guidelines, the internal reorganisation process began with membership registration, which will be followed by branch executive elections.

Constituency primaries will be held in April 2026, regional executive elections in May 2026, and national executive elections in June 2026.

The NDC will conclude its internal reorganisation drive with the selection of a new flagbearer to lead the party into the important 2028 elections.

DJ Mozzey’s friends support his bid

Following his declaration, DJ Mozzey’s friends thronged the comment section of his Facebook post to declare their support for his election bid.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Freemind Gh said:

"Next time, it will be congratulations "

@Enoch Nyarkoh-Mensah also said:

"May God grant you your heart desires to serve your party and the country at large."

.@Obido Samuel commented:

"You have my support my big brother."

@Appiah Kenneth also commented:

"Good luck big bro , you are always a winner."

@Kweku Arkoh Yeboah wrote:

"My guy, God is the lifter of men. May His face shine upon you."

Christopher Ankou, an appointee in President John Mahama's government, resigns to contest the secretary position of the NDC in Madina. Photo credit: Chris Afrikavi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Government appointee resigns to contest NDC elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a government appointee, Christopher Ankou, had resigned from his role in John Mahama’s administration at LaNMMA to contest the NDC Madina secretary position.

He said his decision is driven by a desire to serve the people and strengthen the party's structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

This latest endeavour marks Ankou's third attempt at the constituency secretary role after previous unsuccessful bids in 2018 and 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh