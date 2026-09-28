Popular Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica appeared in high spirits on a video call with his close confidant David N A Quarcoo, who shared the clip on Instagram

Quarcoo said they spoke on the morning of September 27, 2026, and dismissed rumours that Abu Trica had named about eight people in his fraud case

Instagram users praised Quarcoo for clearing the air, while Abu Trica remained in US custody ahead of a status conference scheduled for November 3, 2026

An Instagram video of Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica on a video call with his close confidant, David N A Quarcoo, has emerged amid rumours linked to his ongoing US fraud case.

Abu Trica shares a light moment on a video call with his close confidant David N A Quarcoo as rumours about his US fraud case spread online. Image credit: Gh Brain/Abu Trica/DNA Quarcoo.

Source: Facebook

Quarcoo posted the clip on Sunday, September 27, 2026, to address claims circulating on social media about the socialite.

Abu Trica appeared on the call in high spirits, and Quarcoo used the post to shut down the rumours, according to the caption accompanying the video.

Reports emerged on social media earlier claiming that the socialite had named about eight beneficiaries of the alleged fraud, including an unnamed Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the case before the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio has been declared complex, and Abu Trica has waived his right to a speedy trial.

No plea deadline or trial date was set at his last pretrial conference in August, with those dates expected at future court appearances.

His next status conference is scheduled for November 3, 2026, and he is expected to remain in custody until at least that hearing.

Abu Trica appears on video call

Quarcoo said he spoke with Abu Trica on the morning of the post, and the two laughed about the rumours.

On Sunday, September 27, 2026, he shared the clip after they decided the claims needed a response, despite initially wanting to ignore them.

According to his caption, Abu Trica has not named or mentioned a single person, and he has not met his attorney in person since the last status conference.

Quarcoo also claimed no plea had been entered, although Abu Trica pleaded not guilty before Judge John R. Adams on July 10, 2026.

His comment may therefore refer to a plea deal, and he urged social media users to verify claims before sharing them.

YEN.com.gh could not independently verify when the video call took place or the claims in Quarcoo's post.

The Facebook video of Abu Trica on a call with his confidant, David N A Quarcoo, in which the pair share a light moment amid the rumours, is below.

Fans react to Abu Trica video call

Social media users flooded the comment section, with many thanking Quarcoo for clearing the air while others felt the rumours were meant to tarnish Abu Trica's already damaged reputation even further.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

osikanikwaku wrote:

"Solid."

ganiewumar commented:

"Bro keep it up 🔥🔥👏👏"

kofi_thinkers said:

"Thank you for enlightening some of us 😍🙌"

6lame.d.society indicated:

"I saw this thing wey I say make I wait for onga."

ramsey132122 added:

"All this are distractions; they will spread fake news to distract them from what's really going on."

bety_mayo wrote:

"Black man and tarnishing of his brother man, hmmmm."

Queenie shares cryptic post amid Abu Trica case

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Abu Trica's wife, Queenie, shared a cryptic TikTok post touching on loyalty and betrayal amid her husband's ongoing case.

One slide read, "This generation has no loyalty. It's just built on attention," while another suggested some people who claim to support someone speak against them behind closed doors.

TikTok users flooded the comment section with prayers, with many expressing hope that Abu Trica would soon return home to his family.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh