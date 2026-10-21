Big Brother Naija Season 3 star and actress Anto Lecky received an official letter of appointment from the Edo State Government on October 12, 2026

Governor Monday Okpebholo elevated Lecky to the role of Special Adviser on Tourism and Creative Economy

Lecky used the announcement to call on other celebrity public figures appointed by governors to embrace the responsibility and show up for their states

Big Brother Naija Season 3 star, entrepreneur and Nollywood actress Anto Lecky has been appointed Special Adviser to the Governor of Edo State on Tourism and Creative Economy, marking a significant step up in her public service journey.

BBNaija season 3 star and actress Anto Lecky lands a new appointment as the special adviser on tourism from the Edo State Governor. Photo source: Anto Lecky

Source: Facebook

The official letter of appointment, signed by Secretary to the State Government Umar Musa Ikhilor and dated October 12, 2026, confirmed the promotion by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Anto Lecky, whose full name is Munirat Antoinette Lecky, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity.

"In just a little over a year, I've been given a promotion to do more for my state, and I am extremely grateful," she wrote, quoting the maxim: "The reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more."

Anto Lecky's call to fellow celebrities

Beyond celebrating her own milestone, Lecky used the platform to speak directly to other public figures who have taken on similar roles.

The BBNaija season 3 star urged fellow celebrities appointed by state governors to genuinely commit to the work, even when it means giving up the comforts of home.

"I will also like to remind my fellow public figures/celebrities that have been appointed by governors to please truly answer the call and do the job."

"I know how difficult it might be to leave the comfort of your homes and go back to your states, but your people need you and the work is rewarding," she wrote.

The reality TV star and Nollywood actress also reaffirmed her accessibility to the public, stating that her open-door policy remains in place and inviting anyone with tourism or creative economy ideas to reach out.

Her stated ambition is to help "take Edo To The World".

According to reports, Lecky's elevation reflected the confidence Governor Okpebholo has placed in her work since she began serving the state.

The Instagram post announcing BBNaija star Anto Lecky's new appointment is below:

Fan reactions to Anto Lecky's new appointment

Followers and colleagues flooded the comments section with messages of congratulation and praise.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@sir_efex wrote:

"I can say with my full chest that you are one amongst the very, very few who have carried this government with everything in you. You are extremely proactive and deserve every opportunity you have gotten. Huge congratulations, my darling Anto—Edo is blessed to have you."

@jennifer_ukoh said:

"Congratulations, Anto! You are doing amazing. 👏"

@lalaakindoju commented:

"Congratulations!!! Very well deserved!!"

Rachael Okonkwo lands top political appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Rachael Okonkwo’s appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Enugu State Governor on Film and Creative Industry Development.

Best known to many fans as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, the veteran actress was set to bring her Nollywood experience and passion for supporting young creatives into public service.

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Source: YEN.com.gh