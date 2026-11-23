Adanko: Veteran Kumawood Actor Spotted Dancing at Funeral Event, Video Causes Stir
- A video of veteran Kumawood actor Adanko dancing energetically at a funeral celebration in Ghana has gone viral on TikTok
- The clip was filmed at an outdoor memorial event on Sunday, November 22, 2026, where attendees were dressed in matching traditional red and black attire
- Fans and followers have flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many questioning the current state of the veteran Kumawood star
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Footage of veteran Kumawood actor Adanko, real name Emmanuel Afriyie, dancing at a funeral celebration in Ghana has set TikTok alight, with fans weighing in on his current state after the clip spread rapidly across the platform.
The video, posted by TikTok user Peter on Sunday, November 22, 2026, captured an outdoor memorial event set against a classic West African funeral backdrop — a large tented gathering, rows of attendees dressed in coordinated red and black traditional attire, towering speakers, and a prominent portrait of the deceased woman displayed on a stand.
Amid the solemn atmosphere, Adanko, who was among the Kumawood stars who campaigned for President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections, danced with considerable energy, gesturing repeatedly toward the memorial photograph while the crowd watched on with smiles.
Adanko's funeral appearance sparks debate
For many viewers, the clip of Adanko, who starred in films alongside top stars like Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, Emelia Brobbey and others, reignited fond memories of his heyday in Kumawood, Ghana's Twi-language film industry
The comments section quickly became a space for nostalgia and debate, with several users drawing comparisons between the Kumawood actor and some of the genre's biggest names, while others raised questions about his current state despite being present in the entertainment scene for more than a decade.
The TikTok video of veteran Kumawood actor Adanko dancing at the funeral celebration is below:
Reactions to veteran Kumawood actor Adanko's video
YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans who responded to the footage.
RANKING wrote:
"Adanko paaa nie."
O'Richie Dapaah said:
"Adanko was the one who was supposed to replace Agya Koo."
DEROY JR10 commented:
"He was far better than Lil Win."
BAHWAAW added:
"Adanko 😳."
Kumawood actor involved in car accident
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kumawood actor Akoko Specs, who was hospitalised after a serious car accident near the Tech Police Station in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.
Footage from the scene showed his mangled vehicle as first responders worked to rescue him, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh