A video of veteran Kumawood actor Adanko dancing energetically at a funeral celebration in Ghana has gone viral on TikTok

The clip was filmed at an outdoor memorial event on Sunday, November 22, 2026, where attendees were dressed in matching traditional red and black attire

Fans and followers have flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many questioning the current state of the veteran Kumawood star

Footage of veteran Kumawood actor Adanko, real name Emmanuel Afriyie, dancing at a funeral celebration in Ghana has set TikTok alight, with fans weighing in on his current state after the clip spread rapidly across the platform.

Veteran Kumawood actor Adanko is spotted dancing at a funeral event. Photo source: Zionfelix, Secret News Ghana, @user2218874763853/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The video, posted by TikTok user Peter on Sunday, November 22, 2026, captured an outdoor memorial event set against a classic West African funeral backdrop — a large tented gathering, rows of attendees dressed in coordinated red and black traditional attire, towering speakers, and a prominent portrait of the deceased woman displayed on a stand.

Amid the solemn atmosphere, Adanko, who was among the Kumawood stars who campaigned for President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections, danced with considerable energy, gesturing repeatedly toward the memorial photograph while the crowd watched on with smiles.

Adanko's funeral appearance sparks debate

For many viewers, the clip of Adanko, who starred in films alongside top stars like Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, Emelia Brobbey and others, reignited fond memories of his heyday in Kumawood, Ghana's Twi-language film industry

The comments section quickly became a space for nostalgia and debate, with several users drawing comparisons between the Kumawood actor and some of the genre's biggest names, while others raised questions about his current state despite being present in the entertainment scene for more than a decade.

The TikTok video of veteran Kumawood actor Adanko dancing at the funeral celebration is below:

Reactions to veteran Kumawood actor Adanko's video

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans who responded to the footage.

RANKING wrote:

"Adanko paaa nie."

O'Richie Dapaah said:

"Adanko was the one who was supposed to replace Agya Koo."

DEROY JR10 commented:

"He was far better than Lil Win."

BAHWAAW added:

"Adanko 😳."

Kumawood actor involved in car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kumawood actor Akoko Specs, who was hospitalised after a serious car accident near the Tech Police Station in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

Footage from the scene showed his mangled vehicle as first responders worked to rescue him, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh