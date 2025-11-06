Popular Efiewura TV series actor Jojo Mills-Robertson has announced the demise of his son, Nab, on social media

The US-based veteran comic actor mourned his son's death in an emotional post on Thursday, November 6, 2025

Many Ghanaians took to social media to offer their condolences to Jojo Mills-Robertson and his family

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran US-based Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills-Robertson has been hit with tragedy after his son, Nab, passed away.

Veteran actor Jojo Mills-Robertson mourns as his son, Nab, passes away. Photo source: @jojomills3b

Source: Instagram

The news of his demise was announced by the popular Efiewura TV series actor on his official Facebook page on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The exact circumstances surrounding Jojo Mills's son's death are still unknown. The comic actor was overcome with grief as he mourned his son with a short but emotional post on social media.

He wrote:

"It is well with my soul. May your gentle soul rest in peace, son. Expressions are insufficient at this time. Till we meet again."

The death of Jojo Mills's son has sent many Ghanaians into a state of mourning on social media, with many eulogising him.

Below is the social media post by Jojo Mills announcing the death of his son Nab:

NDC Youth activist Kofi Wayo Central dies

Jojo Mills-Robertson's son's demise comes days after NDC youth activist Kofi Wayo Central passed away.

Popular NDC Youth activist Kofi Wayo Central reportedly passes away on November 4, 2025. Photo source: Edem Agbana, Dzifa Gunu

Source: Facebook

The news of the demise of the ruling government's youth wing's leading member, whose real name was Prince Patrick Ankrah, was announced on social media on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Ketu North MP, Eric Edem Agbana, was one of the first people to confirm the passing of Wayo by sharing the deceased's photo.

The photo showed the late activist addressing participants at an NDC Youth Wing retreat. Sharing the photo, the Ketu North MP indicated that he was deeply upset by the unfortunate news.

While Edem Agbana's post confirmed that Wayo, described as his right-hand man, had passed, it failed to give any further details.

However, a friend, Vericaps Gadri, who shared his tribute on Facebook, indicated that Wayo had been unwell and was hospitalised a week before his death.

Another friend, Nana Akomea, for whom Kofi Wayo served as best man, shared a video, indicating that life was not rosy for his late friend. According to him, the late NDC Youth Wing activist suffered before his passing.

Edem Agbana's post announcing Kofi Wayo Central's passing is below:

Netizens sympathise with Jojo after son's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dotluv McAdams commented:

"My sincere condolences to you and the family. May God comfort you."

Ato Annobil said:

"Aww Joojo, our heartfelt condolences go to you and the entire family. May the grace of God almighty strengthen you as you mourn your loss."

Bernard Danso wrote:

"Herh, this life. Aww, chale. I somewhat believed when he said you were his dad. We used to hustle in Dansoman years back. Rest easy, bro."

Afrifa Kusi-Barima remarked:

"May the Almighty be your comforter. God, let our children bury us but not the reverse."

Salma Mumin loses her father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Salma Mumin lost her father on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The veteran actress announced the tragic news on her official Instagram page, sharing a stock photo of a burning candle in the dark and an emotional post.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to offer their condolences and sympathise with Salma Mumin after her father's death.

Source: YEN.com.gh