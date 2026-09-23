Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto has spoken about receiving medical support from businessman Ibrahim Mahama after a serious heart scare

The popular comic actor and radio personality appeared on Blakk Empire Television's The Black Pot programme on Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Dzokoto also addressed footage of his recent public appearance that alarmed fans and gave an update on his current health and career situation

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Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster and comic actor Kwame Dzokoto has opened up about the help he received from businessman Ibrahim Mahama, detailing how he personally funded his surgery abroad after learning of his heart-related illness.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto opens up about his past health struggles and how Ibrahim Mahama funded his heart surgery abroad. Photo source: Kwame Dzokoto, @the_blakk_empire_media/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Dzokoto, popularly known as Efiewura, sat down with broadcaster Blakk Rasta on Blakk Empire Television's "The Black Pot" programme on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in what turned into a wide-ranging interview covering his health battles, career journey, and financial struggles.

The segment came after the show had earlier aired footage of Dzokoto at a public event in Cape Coast, where fans noticed he appeared unwell and visibly bloated.

Ibrahim Mahama's role in Kwame Dzokoto's recovery

Speaking directly about the support he received, Dzokoto shared it was Ghana's First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama who first became aware of his health problems and then pressed Ibrahim Mahama to intervene.

"I was battling with BP related to the heart and all sorts of things, but by his grace, the First Lady got to know of it, and then she pressured Ibrahim Mahama. He took me outside for the surgery and all. In fact, I am healthy and doing well," he said.

The veteran comic actor added that he considers himself fortunate to have that kind of backing from the First family amid his health struggles.

He said:

"I'm proud of the Mahama family. When it comes to serving humanity, if we have about eight people who decide to take charge to help people in their philanthropic way, I think the world will be a lovely place to live."

On the bloating footage that drew public concern, Dzokoto clarified that it was not the result of a serious underlying illness.

He explained that he had switched to honey as a sugar substitute, unaware that the product he purchased had been mixed with caramel sugar.

Once he stopped consuming it, the swelling subsided.

"That picture was exaggerated, and that was it. But naturally I'm fine," he said.

Career frustrations and unanswered call for opportunity

Beyond his health, Dzokoto spoke candidly about the gap in his professional life.

Despite holding an LLB and a master's degree and having contributed to writing the NDC's Tourism, Arts and Culture manifesto, he said he has received no formal appointment or position from his party.

He had sought to become District Chief Executive for his area but was passed over without explanation.

The Efiewura TV series actor also reflected on a rich media career that took him from radio in Takoradi to Accra and Kumasi, where he became known for characters like Daddy Cash on the drive-time show.

Dzokoto said he remains open to returning to broadcasting or accepting a public role but stressed he wants sustainable, regular work rather than occasional handouts.

When asked about transport, he laughed off the question with characteristic humour:

"I drive my wife's car."

The TikTok video of veteran actor Kwame Dzokoto speaking about his struggles is below:

Reactions to Kwame Dzokoto's interview

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from viewers who responded to the video below:

Real Armani wrote:

"I pray God gives me the heart of Mr Ibrahim Mahama to help those who need my assistance."

Angela said:

"Very good interview, and may God continue to bless the Mahamas and our first lady."

sharifdeenshash0 added:

"I pray he gets the needed support and recognition he deserves."

Kwame Dzokoto dismisses health problem reports

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kwame Dzokoto’s response to reports claiming he was seriously ill or dead.

The veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality addressed the speculation in a video shared with Kumchacha after his public appearance sparked concern online.

The heartbreaking rumours reportedly raised fears among his family members, who could have been deeply distressed by the unverified claims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh