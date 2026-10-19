A Ghanaian court issued a ruling to end a long-running family dispute over the remains of Barima Kofi Adjei Twinin, former Ghana Hotels Association President

Barima Kofi Adjei Twinin, who also served as CEO of Mac Dic Hotel, passed away five years ago, but his body remained unburied due to the legal battle

The court's decision has paved the way for the late Ghanaian business mogul and renowned hotel owner's burial, scheduled for November 2026

A Ghanaian court has finally resolved a family dispute that kept the body of former Ghana Hotels Association President and Mac Dic Hotel CEO and businessman, Barima Kofi Adjei Twinin, in the mortuary for five years, clearing the path for his burial in November 2026.

Court clears the way for Mac Dic hotel owner Nana Barima Kofi Adjei Twinin's burial five years after his death. Photo source: GHOne TV

Source: Facebook

GHOne TV reported on Instagram on Sunday, 18 October 2026, that the court ruling brought an end to the prolonged legal tussle among family members over the late businessman's remains.

Five-year wait for Kofi Adjei Twinin's burial

Barima Kofi Adjei Twinin was a prominent figure in Ghana's hospitality industry, having served as President of the Ghana Hotels Association and as the head of Mac Dic Hotel in Koforidua.

He was also the Dwantoahene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area and Akyempemhene of Akyem Kwabeng, his hometown.

The business mogul died in 2021 after a short illness, but disagreements among family members over his properties and burial delayed his final rites and eventually led to the legal dispute.

His death sparked a dispute among relatives that dragged through the courts for half a decade, leaving his remains in a mortuary as the legal process ran its course.

According to Starr FM reports, the late Ghanaian businessman's burial is now scheduled for November 27 to 29, 2026, at Akyem Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region. following the court's intervention.

The Instagram post announcing the court's ruling on Nana Barima Kofi Adjei Twinin's burial is below:

Ghanaians react to the five-year dispute

The news drew significant attention on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sorrow and frustration over the lengthy ordeal.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

rishaq_kitchen_and_home wrote:

"Five years is such a long time for a family to endure this kind of dispute…Eii, I'm imagining the amount of money they way to the mortuary."

otordeakoku questioned the pace of the legal system:

"Why should it take such a long time for the court to conclude on the case before it? Maximum 6 months should be fine?"

sarahde5067 was equally critical, writing:

"Very sad to keep a dead man in the mortuary for 5 freaking years because of some bs!"

High Court dismisses Afenyo-Markin's defamation lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the High Court’s dismissal of Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s GH¢15 million defamation suit against Sammy Gyamfi and Multimedia Group Limited.

The ruling turned on a defective writ, not whether the allegations were defamatory—leaving the substance of the dispute unresolved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh