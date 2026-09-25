Veteran broadcaster and actor Kwame Dzokoto has claimed he pursued the DCE position for Tarkwa-Nsuaem after losing his parliamentary bid

Kwame Dzokoto said he completed the full interview process for the DCE appointment and believed he met all academic and professional requirements

The celebrated media personality opened up about why his DCE bid ultimately failed during an interview with Blakk Rasta on September 23, 2026

Veteran broadcaster and actor Kwame Dzokoto has spoken candidly about his failed attempt to become the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem area, revealing what he believes cost him the appointment.

Kwame Dzokoto opens up about his failed bid to become DCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem. Image credit: John Dramani Mahama, Kwame Djokoto

Source: Facebook

During a conversation with media personality Blakk Rasta on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, Kwame Dzokoto explained that his motivation for pursuing the DCE role was rooted in a genuine desire to serve his community rather than any personal ambition for status or benefits tied to political office.

Kwame Dzokoto's drive to serve Tarkwa-Nsuaem

The actor and former parliamentary candidate said his interest in the position grew directly out of his failed bid for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat.

Losing that election did not extinguish his appetite for public service — if anything, it sharpened it.

He was particularly critical of what he described as a widespread pattern in Ghanaian politics, where officials gradually drift away from the communities they were chosen to represent.

Dzokoto went as far as claiming that more than 85% of politicians were not doing enough to secure meaningful development for their constituents.

He wanted residents in his area to be able to judge his performance for themselves and see what he could deliver in office.

"When I lost that seat, I wanted an opportunity where people would see that when they gave him that seat, 'See what he has pushed for,'" he said.

Why Kwame Dzokoto lost the DCE appointment

By his own account, Dzokoto went through the full interview process for the DCE position and felt confident he satisfied the academic and professional requirements.

He also pointed to a substantial track record of involvement within the NDC, including serving on the committee that shaped the party's Tourism, Arts and Culture manifesto, appearing in campaign commercials, and supporting the NDC parliamentary candidate in Tarkwa during the election period.

Despite all of that, Dzokoto says the process ultimately left him without the appointment because he had no one senior within the party willing to advocate on his behalf once the formal interviews were done.

"After we had finished everything, I had nobody to push my agenda," he stated plainly.

He acknowledged that in Ghanaian political circles, having an influential champion within a party structure can be just as decisive as qualifications or campaign contributions.

Without that backing, his efforts did not translate into securing the role he had worked towards.

Dzokoto maintained that the experience has not dampened his commitment to his community, insisting his pursuit of the DCE position was always about demonstrating what he could contribute to Tarkwa-Nsuaem's development.

The TikTok video of Kwame Dzokoto speaking about his DCE bid is below.

Kwame Dzokoto speaks on heart surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian broadcaster and comic actor Kwame Dzokoto’s health recovery and career challenges.

The report details how businessman Ibrahim Mahama funded his heart surgery abroad after the First Lady learned of his condition.

Dzokoto also addressed footage that sparked concern among fans and explained the cause of his apparent bloating. He further spoke about his unmet hopes for a public appointment and his search for sustainable work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh