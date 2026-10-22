A video shared on X on October 22, 2026, captured the moment a visibly shaken OWASS Radio host watched Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto collapse live on air

The distressed presenter acted swiftly, cutting the broadcast and signing off air as the alarming scene unfolded in the studio

Kwame Dzokoto, who had been discussing politics in what is now believed to be one of his final interviews, was later confirmed dead on October 22, 2026

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Veteran Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto collapsed during a live radio appearance, and the moment an OWAS Radio presenter witnessed it on screen has since moved many across social media.

Video captures OWASS radio host’s immediate reaction as seasoned Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto collapses during a live in-studio discussion. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X on October 22, 2026, captured the distressing scene as it happened.

In the footage, the OWASS Radio host can be seen visibly shaken as he watched Dzokoto collapse before him.

Reacting swiftly and professionally, the presenter cut the camera away from the stricken actor and signed the programme off air almost immediately.

Seasoned Ghanaian Actor Kwame Dzokoto's final interview

The broadcast appears to have been one of Dzokoto's last public appearances.

The seasoned actor, who was never one to hide his political views, had been speaking about politics during the session, a subject he was known to engage with openly throughout his career.

What unfolded after the broadcast was cut has not been made public. However, later that same day, news emerged confirming that the actor had passed away. His death was officially reported on October 22, 2026.

OWASS Radio host's live reaction

The X video of the radio presenter's immediate and visible distress as he watched the actor collapse has resonated deeply with viewers online.

Many who came across the clip praised the host for holding his composure long enough to protect the dignity of the moment before taking the show off air.

Dzokoto's passing has left a mark on Ghana's entertainment and media community, with the circumstances of his final broadcast making the news of his death all the more difficult to process for those who watched it unfold in real time.

Late actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto, known for catchphrases such as Edziban a dzidzi, is remembered by fans across Ghana. Photo source: Kwame Dzokoto.

Source: Facebook

Kwame Dzokoto's 5 iconic catchphrases

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Ghanaian actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto left behind a string of catchphrases that endeared him to many Ghanaians over the years.

The Efiewura star reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

According to Citi Newsroom, he was taken to a hospital in Tarkwa. His family has yet to issue an official statement. Dzokoto was best known as Judge Koboo in the TV series Efiewura and as host of TV3’s Edziban.

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Source: YEN.com.gh