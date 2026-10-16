Samuel Sarpong Jr has announced his bid for an executive member seat in the NDC's Nhyiaeso Constituency ahead of upcoming party elections

The young politician is the son of Samuel Sarpong, who died along with seven others in the August 6, 2025, Obuasi military helicopter crash

Sarpong Jr shared a campaign poster on TikTok on October 7, 2026, outlining six policy pillars, including youth empowerment and transparency

Samuel Sarpong Jr has stepped into the political arena, announcing his candidacy for an executive member position within the National Democratic Congress in the Nhyiaeso Constituency ahead of the party's upcoming internal elections.

Samuel Sarpong Jr, the son of the Obuasi helicopter crash victim Dr Samuel Sarpong, enters the NDC constituency election race. Photo source: We love Ghana, Joy News, @yawdimo32/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The young politician shared a campaign poster on TikTok on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, officially declaring his intention to contest the seat.

The poster, which carries the NDC's slogan "One Party, One People, One Ghana", urges supporters to vote number 15 for him under the tagline "For a Stronger Nhyiaeso".

Sarpong Jr is the son of former Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Samuel Sarpong, one of the victims who perished in the Ghana Army helicopter crash in Obuasi on August 6, 2025, a tragedy that claimed several lives and shook the country.

Other victims of the aviation disaster included Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru and former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East Samuel Aboagye.

Samuel Sarpong Jr's NDC campaign pillars

Samuel Sarpong Jr's campaign is built around six key policy areas: Unity and togetherness, youth empowerment and jobs, quality education, better healthcare, support for market women, and transparency, accountability and service.

The poster's footer read:

"Built on integrity, focused on youth opportunity, and ready — Together we can do more."

The TikTok post of Samuel Sarpong Jr's bid for a role in the upcoming NDC constituency elections is below:

Reactions to Samuel Sarpong Jr's political bid

Samuel Sarpong Jr's political declaration drew responses from social media users who weighed in on his political move.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Obaapa Afia Serwaa wrote:

"Victory on every side."

Stephanie said:

"Great move 👏."

Vivian commented:

"Dr sumsum taa wakyi wate."

Ghanaian pastor set to contest NDC elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Rev Dr Nana Agyeman Abbeam Danso’s bid to become NDC chairman for the Domeabra Obom constituency and the endorsement he received from former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffour.

The pastor’s move into party politics surprised some social media users, while Duffour’s public backing added weight to his campaign ahead of the constituency elections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh