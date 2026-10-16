Samuel Sarpong Jr, Son of Obuasi Helicopter Crash Victim, Enters NDC Constituency Election Race
- Samuel Sarpong Jr has announced his bid for an executive member seat in the NDC's Nhyiaeso Constituency ahead of upcoming party elections
- The young politician is the son of Samuel Sarpong, who died along with seven others in the August 6, 2025, Obuasi military helicopter crash
- Sarpong Jr shared a campaign poster on TikTok on October 7, 2026, outlining six policy pillars, including youth empowerment and transparency
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Samuel Sarpong Jr has stepped into the political arena, announcing his candidacy for an executive member position within the National Democratic Congress in the Nhyiaeso Constituency ahead of the party's upcoming internal elections.
The young politician shared a campaign poster on TikTok on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, officially declaring his intention to contest the seat.
The poster, which carries the NDC's slogan "One Party, One People, One Ghana", urges supporters to vote number 15 for him under the tagline "For a Stronger Nhyiaeso".
Sarpong Jr is the son of former Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Samuel Sarpong, one of the victims who perished in the Ghana Army helicopter crash in Obuasi on August 6, 2025, a tragedy that claimed several lives and shook the country.
Other victims of the aviation disaster included Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru and former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East Samuel Aboagye.
Samuel Sarpong Jr's NDC campaign pillars
Samuel Sarpong Jr's campaign is built around six key policy areas: Unity and togetherness, youth empowerment and jobs, quality education, better healthcare, support for market women, and transparency, accountability and service.
The poster's footer read:
"Built on integrity, focused on youth opportunity, and ready — Together we can do more."
The TikTok post of Samuel Sarpong Jr's bid for a role in the upcoming NDC constituency elections is below:
Reactions to Samuel Sarpong Jr's political bid
Samuel Sarpong Jr's political declaration drew responses from social media users who weighed in on his political move.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:
Obaapa Afia Serwaa wrote:
"Victory on every side."
Stephanie said:
"Great move 👏."
Vivian commented:
"Dr sumsum taa wakyi wate."
Ghanaian pastor set to contest NDC elections
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Rev Dr Nana Agyeman Abbeam Danso’s bid to become NDC chairman for the Domeabra Obom constituency and the endorsement he received from former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffour.
The pastor’s move into party politics surprised some social media users, while Duffour’s public backing added weight to his campaign ahead of the constituency elections.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh