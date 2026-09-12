Salma Mumin appeared on Joy Prime's Changes show on September 12, 2026, to address claims made by Afia Schwarzenegger about her

The Ghanaian actress boldly denied ever having met Julius Debrah, directly contradicting Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations

Ghanaians have flooded social media with mixed reactions after Salma Mumin's denial went viral

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has firmly denied ever meeting Julius Debrah, pushing back against claims made by fellow celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger

The fashion entrepreneur made this known during an appearance on Joy Prime's Changes on September 12, 2026 which is hosted by Nikki Samonas.

Salma Mumin Denies Dating Chief of Staff Julius Debrah After Body Enhancement

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin denies dating Julius Debrah

During the segment, which focused on her experience as a woman in the public eye, Mumin addressed Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations head-on, categorically stating that she has no knowledge of or connection to Julius Debrah.

The segment, titled "Being a Woman in the Spotlight: Salma Mumin's Journey," gave her the platform to speak directly to the controversy that has been circulating online.

Salma Mumin vs Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger had previously made claims linking Mumin to Julius Debrah, though Mumin made clear she was not willing to let those assertions go unchallenged.

Her bold rebuttal during the live broadcast drew immediate attention from viewers, with the clip quickly spreading across social media and sparking debate among Ghanaians about who to believe.

Reactions to Salma Mumin's discussion of relationship with Julius Debrah

Salma Mumin's denial has divided opinion online, with some sympathising with her position and others remaining sceptical. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media following Salma Mumin's appearance on Joy Prime.

@yogidap_kidsclothings wrote:

"Hmmmm Asem ooo"

@uhcivy said:

"So you expect her to say yes i know him or met him,Ah even me i would deny it"

@giodongodon commented:

"As for that Afia erhhh nemesis will catch up with her soon."

The Instagram video is below:

Who is Julius Debrah?

Julius Debrah is a veteran Ghanaian politician and public servant who currently serves as Chief of Staff to President John Dramani Mahama. He returned to the position in January 2025, having previously served as Mahama’s Chief of Staff from 2015 to 2017.

Born on April 24, 1966, Debrah hails from the Eastern Region of Ghana. He attended Achimota School before studying Archaeology and Sociology at the University of Ghana. His career has spanned politics, public administration and entrepreneurship.

Before becoming Chief of Staff, Debrah served in several important government positions under Mahama, including Eastern Regional Minister, Greater Accra Regional Minister and Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

Beyond politics, he has also been involved in tourism and business, including founding a tour company that promoted Ghana and West Africa to international visitors.

Today, Debrah is one of the key figures in Mahama’s administration, working closely with the President on government coordination and policy implementation. His return to the Chief of Staff position has reinforced his reputation as one of Mahama’s trusted political allies.

The Instagram photos are below:

Salma Mumin blasts fans after BBL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin who has addressed speculation surrounding her alleged BBL in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram.

The actress, who is also a fashion and food entrepreneur, explained her decision to enhance her body while enjoying a vacation abroad.

Salma’s recent photos have generated significant buzz online, attracting comments from Nana Akua Addo and several other popular Ghanaian celebrities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh