Tiisha has taken over social media with a beautiful photo of herself as she marks her birthday today

The Ghanaian musician was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera in the special occasion

Tiisha came into the limelight when she signed for Zylofon Music at a plush ceremony in Accra which was attended by many stars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Zylofon Music signee, Tisha Bentil, known by the stage name Tiisha, is a year older today, April 21, 2022, and has taken to social media to celebrate the day.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tiisha was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera on the occasion of her birthday.

The musician was seen wearing a glittering black top which had some see-through black lace attached to the arm parts.

Tiisha complimented the beautiful top with a pair of black trousers as she sat on a seat at what looked like an event she was attending.

She completed her looks with a white bag which had a golden chain strap attached to it.

After posting the pretty birthday photo of herself, Tiisha captioned it:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Happy birthday to me! Grateful for the gift of life"

Social Media Reacts To Tiisha's Birthday Photo

Many fans and followers as well as colleagues of Tiisha took to the comment section to shower birthday blessings upon her life as they admired her photo.

Comedian bismarkthejoke came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday dear"

Musician kwesiarthur_ wrote:

"More life queen"

helenataygh noted:

"Happy birthday grace to grace"

edit_with_shasha had this to say:

"Happy birthday beautiful"

Abena Korkor Flaunts Beautiful Mother On Her Birthday Today In Photos And Videos

Meanwhile, outspoken Ghanaian socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo, famed for her raunchy videos and photos on social media has flaunted her pretty mum on the occasion of her birthday.

April 20, 2022, marked the birthday of the socialite's mother and she could not keep calm about the blessings of God upon her.

In a number of photos and videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor shared a showcased her mother who was seen seated in front of what looked like a board in a photo studio.

Source: YEN.com.gh