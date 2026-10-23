Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and two of her daughters stepped out for a solemn family occasion in Accra on Friday, October 23, 2026

The Rawlings family gathered at the Holy Spirit Cathedral to mark one year since Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' death

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings and other family members joined dignitaries and well-wishers to honour Ghana's former First Lady

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Two of Environment Science and Technology Minister Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' three daughters made a rare public appearance on Friday, October 23, 2026, joining their mother and other family members for the one-year memorial service of Ghana's former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' daughters make a rare public appearance at Nana Konadu's memorial. Photo source: Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP, Channel One TV, Tina News GH

Source: Facebook

Among those who attended was Leilani Rawlings, who was spotted alongside her sister and their mother as the family arrived in coordinated white and black-and-white attire, arriving by SUV before walking through the cathedral's courtyard with security.

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chief of Staff Dr Julius Debrah, Deputy Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, and NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey attended the memorial event.

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings and Amina Rawlings, Zanetor's siblings, were also present as the group gathered inside the church, with its stained-glass windows providing a fitting backdrop for the solemn occasion.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' legacy remembered

Dignitaries, loved ones, and well-wishers joined the Rawlings family inside the cathedral to celebrate the life and lasting contributions of Nana Konadu, who served as Ghana's First Lady during the presidency of her late husband, Jerry John Rawlings.

Nana Konadu died at the age of 76 from acute asthma at the Ridge Hospital, Accra.

According to the family, Nana Konadu became suddenly ill in the morning and was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.

The service carried a formal, respectful tone throughout, with footage from the event captured and shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Tina News GH.

The memorial provided a moment of reflection for a family that has largely kept Zanetor's children out of the public eye, making their presence at the service all the more notable for followers of the Rawlings family.

A year since Nana Konadu's passing

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was a formidable figure in Ghanaian public life, known not only for her role as First Lady but also for her own political ambitions and her work in women's empowerment across the country.

Her passing left a significant void in Ghana's political and social landscape, and the one-year memorial brought together those who knew her personally alongside prominent figures wishing to pay their respects.

The gathering at the Holy Spirit Cathedral served as both a tribute to her memory and a reunion of a family that continues to carry a prominent place in Ghana's national story.

The Instagram video of Zanetor Agyeman-Ralings' daughters' rare public appearance is below:

Zanetor Rawlings lands Pan-African Parliament role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ election as the Pan-African Parliament’s second vice president, after she won 131 votes to 51 in Johannesburg.

The Korle-Klottey MP’s victory marked a historic first for the West African Caucus, which has never before had a woman in the role.

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Source: YEN.com.gh