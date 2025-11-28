Leilani Rawlings, one of the grandchildren of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, read a tribute at the late former First Lady's state funeral

The appearance of Leilani, the first child of Konadu's first daughter, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, sparked interest on social media

YEN.com.gh brings the age, education, photos, father and other details about the first grandchild of JJ and Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

One of the attractions at the state funeral for former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings on Friday, November 28, 2025, was the appearance of her grandchildren.

Led by Leilani Rawlings, the grandchildren delivered a powerful tribute to their family matriarch, getting many mourners and social media users emotional.

Leilani Rawlings, first daughter of Zanetor Rawlings, delivers a poignant tribute to her grandmother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, at her state funeral on November 28, 2025. Photo source: GTV, GIS

In their tribute, they described their grandmother as their hero, whose profound influence and cherished memories would remain forever imprinted on their hearts.

After reading the tribute, Leilani Rawlings' accent and beautiful looks captured the attention of mourners and social media users, with many asking about her.

YEN.com.gh brings a few facts gathered about Nana Konadu's pretty granddaughter.

Full name of Zanetor Rawlings' first daughter

The beautiful Leilani is the first child of Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first daughter of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and Jerry John Rawlings.

She was christened Leilani Esinam Kennedy Agyeman-Rawlings. She has two other siblings, whom her mother had with Herbert Mensah.

What age is Konadu's granddaughter Leilani Rawlings?

YEN.com.gh does not know the actual birthday of Leilani. However, news of her birth first surfaced in the media in June 2005, putting her age around 20. At the time, The Crusading Guide newspaper reported that Nana Konadu had danced with Victor Smith upon hearing the news of her birth.

During her reading of the tribute to her late grandmother, Leilani mentioned that she was 20 when she recounted how Nana Konadu used to treat her like a baby.

Watch below to see Leilani Rawlings's tribute to Nana Konadu below (skip to 03:15 to hear her mention her age):

Who is the father Zanetor Rawlings' first daughter Leilani?

Not much is known about the man Zanetor Rawlings had her first daughter, except that he was her mate at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

According to The Crusading Guide report from 20 years, the father of Leilani is known as Dr Kenneth Kennedy, who is Irish and English. The two were reportedly planning to tie the knot around the time Leilani was born.

What schools did Zanetor Rawlings' daughter attend?

Just like her grandmother and her mother's siblings, Leilani was educated at the Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra.

She was an intelligent student who represented GIS on the international stage.

Leilani Rawlings and her GIS colleagues during the presentation at the 2019 IELC in the US. Photo source: GIS

In 2019, then in Form 4 student, Leilani travelled with three others to represent the school at the 9th Annual International Emerging Leaders Conference (IELC 2019), organised by the Collegiate School in Richmond, Virginia, USA.

Leilani Rawlings poses with her host family during her time in the US to represent GIS in 2019. Photo source: GIS

Zanetor shares Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' last moments

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings had spoken about the passing of her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

According to Zanetor, her mother was well and attended a funeral the previous day, which turned out to be her farewell.

