Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has died at Ridge Hospital in Accra.

She was 76 years old. The Rawlings family has yet to release a statement on the passing.

Source: Facebook

A National Democratic Congress executive and government appointee relayed news of the passing to YEN.com.gh.

"The sad news happened a while ago at the Ridge Hospital in Accra," the executive noted.

Agyeman-Rawlings was the First Lady of Ghana from 4 June 1979 to 24 September 1979 and from 31 December 1981 to 7 January 2001.

She has been hailed for her commitment to gender rights and advocacy on women’s empowerment and social development.

Agyeman-Rawlings was also the first woman to contest to be president on the ticket of the National Democratic Party, which she founded after leaving the National Democratic Congress.

In her most recent public appearances, she was part of the dignitaries who laid wreaths at the Forecourt of the Jubilee House to honour the eight public servants who recently lost their lives in a helicopter accident.

She also took part in the Dote Yie funeral rites for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, in September.

Source: YEN.com.gh