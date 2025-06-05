Ghanaian musician Beeztrap KOTM, in a video, attempted to send all Muslims his heartfelt greetings ahead of the upcoming Eid Al-Adha.

Beeztrap KOTM sends funny greetings to Muslims ahead of Eid-Al-Adha 2025

Eid-Ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant events on the Islamic calendar.

It honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah - a story shared across Islamic faiths. Often, Muslims would share food, meat and other goods.

This year, the Interior Ministry declared Friday, May 29, 2025, as a holiday for Muslims to observe the sacred event.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Beeztrap KOTM was seen blurting out phrases he believed to be Hausa as he communicated his heartfelt wishes to Muslims.

The hilarious video has garnered several reactions on social media ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday.

Beeztrap KOTM's message to his Muslim fans stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Beeztrap KOTM's Muslim greetings ahead of Eid Al-Adha.

Mr_Lonergan🇺🇸 remarked:

Happy Eid Mubarak in advance

target🎯 wrote:

Let’s save this for tomorrow

Elham ❤️ shared:

Ahh I taught he was speaking Arab

Malik Basintale prepares for Eid-Al-Adha

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana's Youth Employment Agency, Malik Basintale, visited his large animal farm and shared his moments on social media.

Malik gave his fans a glimpse of his proud side hustle as a cattle farmer as he explored his ranch in the video.

His moments were also a hit back at Ajagurajah, who enlisted him in an online banter to determine who was who when it comes to animal farming.

Source: YEN.com.gh