The confusion from the camp of the Ghanaian collective, Asakaa Boys continues to spread as more members are opening up

A former member of the collective, Kawabanga has registered his displeasure with the collective

The artiste claims Kwaku DMC is behind several of the collective's members leaving even though he has no hit song

Ghanaian rapper, Kawabanga formerly of the Asakaa Boys collective has added his voice to the group's issues.

In a new interview, the rapper recounted some of the happenings leading to his exit and the decision by other members to leave.

Some netizens empathised with him and are demanding other members of the collective to speak up.

Kawabanga tears into Kwaku DMC Photo source: Instagram/Kawabanga, Instagram/Kwaku DMC

Kawabanga takes harsh swipes at waku DMC

In Kawabanga's interview with Mr Bonez of Kessben FM, the artiste named Kwaku DMC as one of the architects behind some members leaving.

A snippet of the interview making round online has Kawabanga narrating a moment in time when Kwaku DMC sent a disrespectful voice note to City Boy which surprised him.

He added that Kwaku DMC whom he described as an artiste with no hit song, reportedly used to have financial discussions with Ovawise without telling the other members of the collective.

Kawabanga whose song "Akatafoc" was the first to gain significant mass appeal established that Kwaku DMC was a major player behind some members leaving the collective.

Netizens react to Kawabanga's recent outbursts

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Kawabanga's recent outbursts.

@Curtizblow_ said:

You can only relate if you’ve been in this situations. U go vex saaaa . You go they sweat and shake . Charlie .

@Views09 wrote:

If you really know C Part(Kawabanga), you’d know he’s talking from his heart that’s why he’s reacting this way. Man is in pain ankasa, music groups always fall due to one snake, it is well. Asakaa to the whole wiase

@flexkgermain remarked:

See how he dey talk. These guys are destroying themselves. What’s wrong with them? Fame can actually make or unmake you. Village life ben nso nie !!

@Ahmed38924335 exclaimed:

Na I de watch for YouTube, i vex wey I shun de watch sef. Wey fooling be that? Can’t u take your time talk? Jon

Jay Bahd drops the backstory behind Yaw Tog's exit from Asakaa Boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted an interview in which rapper, Jay Bahd disclosed the situation leading to Yaw Tog's exit from the collective.

According to the rapper, Yaw Tog lied when he said he was forced to sign a contract with the collective. Jay Bahd established Yaw Tog's greediness caused his downfall and has nothing to do with the Asakaa Boys.

