Mona Gucci has publicly responded to the debate sparked by Serwaa Amihere's comments about counterfeit designer products

The media personality argued that young women should not be criticised for wearing knock-off brands they can afford

Social media users shared divided opinions on Mona Gucci's position in the ongoing fashion affordability debate

Ghanaian media personality Mona Gucci has stepped into the heated debate surrounding Serwaa Amihere's comments on counterfeit designer items, taking a clear stance in defence of women who choose to wear imitation luxury brands.

Mona Gucci defends women who wear fake designer items amid Serwaa Amihere's controversy. Image credit: Mona Gucci, Serwaa Amihere

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Mona Gucci shared her views via an Instagram post, pushing back against what she described as unfair criticism of women who purchase knock-off products. Her message was direct:

"Serwaa... let young women… wear what they can afford—it's no crime to wear a knock-off [FAKE] brand!!"

The media personality's remarks suggest that choosing an imitation designer item should not be viewed as a moral failing, particularly for individuals who lack the financial means to buy authentic luxury goods.

Serwaa Amihere's comments spark debate

The controversy began after broadcaster Serwaa Amihere shared her thoughts on fake designer products, urging young women to be more conscious about what they buy.

Her remarks drew mixed reactions, with a section of social media users agreeing with her message while others questioned whether it was fair to set such expectations for people who cannot afford high-end brands.

Mona Gucci's response has only deepened the conversation, pitting two prominent media figures on opposite sides of the argument and prompting further discussion about fashion, financial pressure and the standards imposed on women in society.

The Instagram post of Mona Gucci is below.

Reactions to Mona's comment on Serwaa's saga

Social media users who reacted to Mona Gucci's post were largely sceptical of her position.

@_brownvel wrote:

"I guess she doesn't know that all these things are vanity oo😂😂😂😂🤦‍♀️"

@forlifegh1 commented:

"She thinks she has arrived …😂😂"

qwaedjo_aceamah added:

"Hahahaha tell them … she's still learning, I guess"

@jux_buy wrote:

"I don't know what they have been seeing in her to give her such a role to play. Well, I may not have the money she has, but my dignity and nakedness are not all over social media."

Serwaa spotted at DOVVSU amid Akua's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Serwaa Amihere’s appearance at the DOVVSU court in Accra as Nana Akua Addo’s case against her estranged husband continued. It remains unclear whether Amihere attended in connection with the case or another matter.

The case stems from allegations of physical, emotional and economic abuse that Addo reported to the CID in August 2026. Norman’s lawyers have denied that he assaulted her and offered a different account of the lip injury seen in viral videos.

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Source: YEN.com.gh