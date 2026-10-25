A KNUST graduate with a degree in Biochemistry has claimed one of Ashanti's most coveted journalism titles

Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe walked away with not one but three awards on the night, spanning vastly different reporting categories

Two fellow KNUST alumni were also recognised at the same ceremony, putting the university's name firmly in the spotlight

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The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has celebrated the achievements of its alumni after Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe was named Ashanti Regional Journalist of the Year for 2025.

KNUST alumnus Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe named Ashanti Regional Journalist of the Year 2025. Image credit: KNUST

Source: Twitter

Quaicoe received the prestigious recognition at the 2026 Ashanti Media Excellence Awards, organised by the Ashanti Regional Branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to honour journalists whose work stood out in 2025.

The university announced the achievement in a publication dated Saturday, October 24, 2026, highlighting the success of Quaicoe and two other KNUST alumni who also won awards in various journalism categories.

KNUST alumnus wins multiple awards

Beyond winning the overall journalist of the year award, Quaicoe secured two additional honours at the ceremony.

He emerged as the winner in Best Feature Production and Best in Agriculture Journalism. He also placed second in the Entertainment Journalism category, further highlighting his versatility across different areas of reporting.

Quaicoe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from KNUST, demonstrating how graduates from different academic backgrounds can pursue successful careers in the media industry.

His achievement has placed the university's name among institutions associated with award-winning journalists in Ghana.

Two other alumni receive honours

Two other KNUST alumni, Clinton Yeboah and Nana Boakye Dankwah Yiadom, also distinguished themselves at the awards ceremony.

Yeboah secured first place in both Health Journalism and Business and Economy Journalism, earning recognition for his work in the two reporting categories.

Dankwah Yiadom won first place in Community Impact Journalism. He also placed second in Health Journalism and third in Environment, Science and Climate Journalism.

Unlike Quaicoe, both Yeboah and Dankwah Yiadom studied Media and Communication Studies at KNUST.

The three journalists work with the Multimedia Group's Luv FM and JoyNews in Kumasi. They were among 19 journalists shortlisted for the awards.

The 2026 Ashanti Media Excellence Awards featured 10 competitive categories, including education, agriculture, health, business and economy, entertainment and photojournalism.

Held under the theme, “Celebrating Excellence, Championing Credibility: Journalism in the Age of AI,” the awards highlighted the importance of credible journalism in a rapidly changing media landscape.

The success of the three alumni has added to KNUST's recognition for producing graduates who are making significant contributions to their respective professional fields.

The X post by KNUST celebrating Emmanuel Bright is below.

Wesley Girls' make history, producing 48 doctors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wesley Girls’ High School’s milestone, as 48 former students graduated as medical doctors from KNUST in a single year.

The achievement was described as the first time one Ghanaian senior high school had produced 48 doctors in a single KNUST graduation year, drawing attention to the school’s academic legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh