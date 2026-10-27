Tobiloba Bilesanmi graduated as the best student in her department and the entire Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ilorin

The Economics graduate held leadership roles in at least five student bodies while competing nationally in finance and accounting challenges

Bilesanmi secured five scholarships across her four-year programme, including the Jim Ovia Scholarship on two separate occasions

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Tobiloba Bilesanmi, a University of Ilorin Economics graduate, announced in an October 2026 LinkedIn post that she finished the 2025/26 academic session as the best graduating student in both her department and the Faculty of Social Sciences, recording a CGPA of 4.79 out of 5.00.

UNILORIN graduate Tobiloba Bilesanmi tops her department and faculty with a 4.79 CGPA as she wins five scholarships. Image credit: Tobiloba Bilesanmi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Bilesanmi received the university scholar award in each of the four years she spent on campus, a recognition reserved for students who maintain exceptional academic standing throughout their programme.

UNILORIN first-class graduate who won 5 scholarships

Her achievements stretched well beyond the lecture hall.

Bilesanmi simultaneously held positions in at least five student organisations, including Deputy Director for Research and Writing at the Economics Students Research Association, Vice President of the Faculty Fellowship for the Faculty of Social Sciences, Academic Excellence Chair at the Mind Thrive Club, and Business Analyst at the university's Investment Society.

On the national competition stage, she reached the final of the CFA Institute equity research challenge and won the Africa's Future Economic Leaders AfCFTA research and advocacy inter-university challenge.

She also placed third nationally in the ICAN ATS 2 examinations in September 2024, ranking among the country's top accounting technician students.

Five scholarships supported her studies: the Jim Ovia Scholarship on two occasions, the BBB Foundation scholarship, the ICAN empowerment initiative scholarship by MOORE Bishop and Rooks twice, and a tuition waiver from Springboard Associates covering ATS levels 1 through 3.

She also completed job simulation programmes with KPMG, EY, Bank of America, Mastercard, and Fidelity International, and attained Associate Accounting Technician status by graduation, needing just one more paper for full chartered accountant qualification.

Closing her post, Bilesanmi wrote:

"I am excited for new opportunities and doors that this would open for meeee."

Netizens Celebrate UNILORIN First-Class Graduate

The announcement drew warm responses from across her network.

Fellow University of Ilorin alumna Kudirat Malik-Abdulmajeed, who herself won the best graduating student award from the same department in the 2001/2002 session, wrote:

"Congratulations, Tobiloba 🎊, this is impressive! As the best graduating student from the same department and same university for the 2001/2002 session, I am super proud to be associated with you and your achievements ❤️. You have done so well for yourself, and I look forward to seeing you make more exploits in the future."

Agbetti Opeyemi noted:

"A 4.79 CGPA is an incredible achievement. What stands out to me, though, is how you used your 4years beyond the classroom... through research, leadership, volunteering, scholarships and professional development. You've built more than an academic record; you've given yourself a foundation to take into the next chapter."

Rahmah Sanni added:

"Wow Wow Wow. I honestly do not know what to say..... 🤔🥹 You're clearly an academic excellence chair in practice and not just in title 👏🔥 Congratulations, Tobiloba!"

John Dumelo poses with the first batch of students departing Ghana to study in Europe under the John Dumelo Scholarship Scheme. Photo source: @johndumelo1/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

MP sponsors 40+ students to study abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo has funded scholarships for over 40 students to further their studies in Europe.

Dumelo has been involved in several initiatives in his constituency since becoming MP. In August 2026, he cut the sod for a new day senior high school at Pantang, which he said is being funded by him and a group of friends.

The MP also replaced old, unsafe desks at the Roman Ridge M/A Basic School after a request from the school’s authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh