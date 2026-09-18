Joseph Momodu, a Nollywood actor who recently became a US Army soldier, received a flood of DMs from West Africans asking how to enlist

The popular actor laid out the only two legitimate requirements for joining the US Army, urging followers not to fall for scams

The actor filmed a direct-to-camera video to address the wave of messages, with on-screen captions syncing to his warning

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Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has stepped in front of the camera to address the flood of messages he has been receiving from Nigerians and West Africans desperate to follow his path into the US Army.

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu lists two requirements for Ghanaians and West Africans interested in joining the US Army. Photo source: Joseph A. Momodu

Source: Facebook

Joseph Momodu, who made headlines after transitioning from acting to serving as a soldier in the United States military, posted the video to his Instagram on Friday, September 18, 2026, after his DMs were overrun with requests for help.

On-screen screenshots flashing across the clip showed message after message, with followers pleading for him to "carry them along" or help make their American military dream a reality.

Joseph Momodu lists US Army requirements

Speaking directly to the camera in a selfie-style clip filmed indoors, Momodu was clear and unambiguous about the requirements.

According to him, there are two non-negotiable conditions for anyone hoping to enlist in the US Army: you must be physically resident in the United States,

The former Nollywood actor also stated that any interested individual must also hold a green card before they can even qualify to sit the ASVAB exam, the aptitude test that determines eligibility for military service.

Momodu stressed that these rules apply across all branches, whether the US Army, US Marines, Air Force, or Navy.

His most urgent message, however, was a warning.

Momodu told his followers in no uncertain terms to be wary of fraudsters exploiting the enthusiasm around US military enlistment.

"There is no link anywhere anyone has to send to you to click on to join the military when you are outside of America," he said, urging viewers to protect themselves and stay safe.

The Instagram video of Joseph Momodu listing the requirements for joining the US Army is below:

Reactions to Joseph Momodu's US Army video

The post drew an engaged response from followers at various stages of their own enlistment journeys and beyond.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@damilare33_oni wrote:

"I am doing my exams on Monday, which I did already in California, which I passed. I never knew it only lasted for a month now. I have to retake it again on Monday, and I was told this time it will last for 2 years. I can't wait to be on Board 🙌."

@larry_thacarter said:

"This information is worth sharing over and over again."

@diamond_isitua commented:

"@_josephmomodu bestie, I would love to join, but my fear is my age because I will be 38 by next month."

Joseph Momodu lands US Army promotion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu’s promotion to Specialist in the United States Army after completing 17 weeks of military training.

The actor shared the milestone on Instagram, drawing praise from fans and colleagues across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Momodu’s move from the screen to military service carried a deeply personal meaning, as his late father served in the Nigerian Police Force.

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Source: YEN.com.gh